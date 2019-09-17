Cowboys S Xavier Woods dealing with high ankle sprain

The Cowboys are going to be without wide receiver Michael Gallup for the next few weeks and they may be down a safety in the near future as well.

Woods is dealing with a high ankle sprain and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that the injury could be serious. There are reports that he could miss as many as 4-6 weeks and reports with a shorter timeline for recovery, but Jones only said that the team will monitor the injury over the course of the week.

Woods has 17 tackles and a forced fumble over the first two games of the season.

Darian Thompson would step into the starting lineup for however long Woods is out of action. According to multiple reports, the team will work out former Packers safety Josh Jones on Tuesday.