Cowboys’ X-factor: Neville Gallimore poised for increased role in 2021

The Dallas Cowboys defensive line depth is crowded with recent acquisitions in free agency and the 2021 NFL draft, but second-year player Neville Gallimore is primed for a larger role in Dan Quinn’s scheme.

After injuries to both Gerald McCoy and Trysten Hill, Gallimore made his presence known in the trenches during his rookie campaign.

In 416 snaps from the interior, the three-technique player was productive wrapping up ball carriers at the line of scrimmage and collapsing the pocket with a lethal swim move. In an historically bad defensive output last season under then defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, Gallimore became a bright spot up front. The Canadian fell to the Cowboys in the third round, and they eagerly snagged their second-round target after Trevon Diggs was available at with their pick in the second round.

Gallimore will look to make a mark in 2021. He will compete with Hill and vie for a starting role in Quinn’s ‘Seattle’ system. The former Oklahoma star will transition to a new defensive staff and learn the playbook. He will absorb a different approach to leverage, technique and hand placement as he works on the fundamentals.

Quinn confirmed his scheme will consist of a 3-4 in base packages and a four-man front in nickel situations, which will be utilized 60-70 percent of the time with the prominence of pass-oriented offensive attacks. Gallimore took advantage of opportunities last season and has the chance to become a key playmaker for the Cowboys in 2021. In his second year, he is poised to take a leap.

A year ago, the Cowboys ranked 31st against the run. The most glaring issue is an obvious one. Dallas is scheduled to face many talented running backs in 2021, including Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara. With the addition of Brent Urban, Carlos Watkins, Gallimore, and Hill returning, Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston and big-bodied one-technique Quinton Bohanna, this defense is in a much better position. They have a clearer vision and are being put into roles that will maximize talent and are tailored to fit their strengths. More organization will breed success.

After a full offseason of training and working with Quinn hands-on, Gallimore can develop into one of the team’s greatest X-factors. No. 96 can raise the defense and be the differing variable in the interior that takes the unit from solid to outstanding. With a quick get-off, Gallimore is a player to keep an eye on during training camp at the end of the month.