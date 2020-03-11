Cowboys WR Ventell Bryant arrested for DUI

Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant was arrested in Tampa early Wednesday morning.

Tampa police said, via the Dallas Morning News, that Bryant was pulled over for driving with his headlights off at 2:45 a.m. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after showing signs of impairment and admitting to “drinking several margaritas.”

Bryant failed a field sobriety test and a blood-alcohol level between .102 and .099, which is above the legal limit of .08 in Florida. He was held on a $500 bond.

Bryant appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys last season. He saw the majority of his time on special teams and caught one pass for a 15-yard touchdown.

