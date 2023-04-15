Can Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko take over Noah Brown’s role?

Simi Fehoko, the Cowboys soon-to-be third year receiver from Stanford, has had a tough time getting on the field in Dallas. Since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 draft, he’s logged just a combined 43 offensive snaps and based on the WR room heading into 2023, the outlook ahead for the 25-year-old WR doesn’t look much brighter.

Sometimes the road less traveled is also the path of least resistance. In this way, Fekoko’s best path to the Cowboys active roster may be the same untraditional route Noah Brown took in locking down his spot in Dallas five years ago.

Prior to 2022, Brown served a fairly specialized role on the Cowboys. In a position group headlined by multiple pedigreed and accomplished pass-catchers, Brown was cast into a complementary role.

Rarely a target in the passing game, Brown was used primarily as a blocker, both at the line of scrimmage and downfield. Lining up inside, outside and even blocking on-the-move, Brown was the blue collar worker of the of the Cowboys’ flashiest unit.

Clearly, that all changed in 2022, when Dallas began the season disturbingly understaffed at WR and was essentially forced to elevate Brown into a WR2 role. Statistically, it resulted in Brown’s best season as a pass-catcher but it left a void in his previously held role on the org chart.

With Brown off to Houston cashing in on his career season, the role he held for the 4+ campaigns prior to last, sits unfilled. Kellen Moore certainly missed Brown in that role in 2022; does Mike McCarthy share the same feelings? A blue-collar receiver could be exactly what the Cowboys need to reinstall an efficient running game as a complement to his west coast offense.

If that’s the case, Dallas may have an internal candidate who could be well-suited for Brown’s old role.

Who is Simi Fehoko?

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 draft, Fehoko is entering a critical season in Dallas. The 6-foot-3, 220 pound receiver from Stanford has only caught three balls for 24 yards in the past two seasons as a pro.

Even last season, when Dallas was starved for pass-catching talent, Fehoko couldn’t break through. In the first five weeks of the season, he logged just 36 offensive snaps.

Health also played a role in his underwhelming second season with Fehoko eventually landing on IR. But at a time UDFA Dennis Houston was forced into the starting lineup, more was expected from Fehoko early.

Simi Fehoko was drafted with pick 179 of round 5 in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.17 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 209 out of 2517 WR from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/I2E5IyL4bI #RAS #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/RRhJpuGfv6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2021

Fehoko entered the NFL as an exciting prospect. He came with length, speed, and deep-play ability. He wasn’t an every-down player and didn’t have much refinement to his game (hence his availability in the fifth round) but he had traits that can’t be taught.

At the time, Fehoko looked like he could add a Brice Butler element to the Cowboys offense. He’d be someone with a simple, slender route tree who would run a few nicely-timed game-breaking 9-routes throughout the season.

But Fehoko has struggled to claim even a modest role such as that. Maybe it’s time for him to pivot?

Pathway to the active roster

Fehoko has struggled to see the field in his first two seasons and desperately needs to break through one way or the other. With CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, KaVontae Turpin (and likely a rookie) blocking the “one way,” Fehoko may need to aim at “the other.”

It’s important to point out, Brown didn’t lock down a top-4 role for so many years because he was the fourth best pass-catcher. He did so because he served a vital role as a blocker. If Fehoko can claim that blocking specialist role, he could sneak his way onto the active roster each week, much like Brown used to.

Simi Fehoko getting props from receivers coach Robert Prince for the way he held his own blocking Micah Parsons 1-on-1. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 24, 2022

He’s already shown he has the ability to block in more ways than one. Built similarly to Brown, Fehoko has flashed in practice and in games. He has the size to block both playside or backside at the line, chip in pass protection, and he even shows hustle downfield.

I see you Fehoko https://t.co/fUCC5sr6k7 — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) April 14, 2023

Carving out a niche role like Brown did may be the best path for Fehoko to claim a spot on the active roster each week. Blocking isn’t glamorous, but it is vital.

Given the loss of Brown and the unknown depth at TE, having a big bodied player like Fehoko could be just what this offense needs to reclaim their efficiency on the ground.

