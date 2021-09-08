Cowboys WR Noah Brown activated from COVID list, eligible for Week 1

The Cowboys removed a name from the Reserve/COVID list on Wednesday. Just not the name that’s had the fanbase in a complete twist and spurned visions of the team jetting one player by himself to Tampa and chartering a limo with police escort to the Big Pirate Ship so he can make a dramatic run out from the tunnel just as the 2021 season officially kicks off.

All-Pro right guard Zack Martin remains in COVID protocol… but wide receiver Noah Brown is back, fully activated, and eligible to play Thursday night versus the Buccaneers.

Listed on the depth chart as the backup to starting wideout Amari Cooper, Brown also plays a key role on special teams. The former seventh-round draft pick out of Ohio State logged 14 receptions for 154 receiving yards in 2020 (both career bests). More crucially, he was on the field for 47% of the year’s special teams snaps for John Fassel’s unit, the most of any Cowboys offensive player.

The team had been holding an open spot on the 53-man roster for Brown, so no one needed to be demoted or let go for his return. While he could technically take the field Thursday, Brown hasn’t practiced since being placed in protocol August 31st.

Martin, meanwhile, is looking like less of a possibility with each passing hour. It was already a long shot that the six-time Pro Bowler would make the trip to Florida’s Gulf Coast as he awaits two negative COVID tests, but Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones didn’t do anything to stoke the fire on Dallas radio Wednesday.

Stephen Jones on @1053thefan said he doesn't believe Zack Martin is going to be a player for the Cowboys against the Buccaneers Thursday night. "It's looking like a stretch," he said. https://t.co/TdtMRo9jGy — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 8, 2021

Offensive lineman Brandon Knight also remains on the COVID watchlist, but apparently has a good chance to play in the season opener. He was classified as a “close contact” and has not reportedly experienced any symptoms.

