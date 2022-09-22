Cowboys WR Michael Gallup full practice participant, season debut appears imminent

Since suffering a torn ACL near the end of the 2021 season, Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup’s services have been missed by the Dallas offense. Trading away Amari Cooper and a training camp injury to James Washington made those concerns rise even higher.

After working his way back throughout the offseason, Gallup returned to practice in full on Thursday, previously spending time over the last couple weeks as a limited participant.

When making roster choices before the season, the Cowboys opted to save a roster spot for Gallup and avoid putting him on the reserve PUP list which would have left him on the shelf and unable to practice until after Week 4. The decision looks to pay off on Monday Night Football as Gallup is slated to play in his first game since January 2.

Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken noted that Gallup “looked himself” at Thursday’s practice and being a full participant was the last step before activating him on game day. Head coach Mike McCarthy backed up the belief that Gallup’s return is near, but they’ll ease him back into the game plan.

Sounds like Cowboys WR Michael Gallup will play Monday night. That’s what the Cowboys are planning. Mike McCarthy: “If he does play, I don’t see him playing 70 plays.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 22, 2022

Gallup has totaled 2,902 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over 55 games in his four-year career and he’ll likely begin his fifth season in MetLife stadium Monday. His presence will be much appreciated by the offense, which has featured Noah Brown as the WR2 across from CeeDee Lamb. If Gallup is back in the fold for Week 3, the slow buildup to full strength on offense begins for Dallas.

Follow the Cowboys Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire