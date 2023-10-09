Cowboys WR Kavontae Turpin ruled out of game with ankle injury

The lone wideout to have an impact in the first half will not be available for the Dallas Cowboys in the second half. Second-year pro Kavontae Turpin scored Dallas’ lone points in the first half, catching a pass from Dak Prescott for 26 yards to close the gap. However later in the second quarter, Turpin had his ankle landed on out of bounds.

Melissa Stark of NBC Sports reported on the broadcast that he would not return. This is a double blow for Dallas as Turpin is the team’s returner on both punts and kickoffs. Also reported was that special teams ace CJ Goodwin suffered a shoulder injury and his return is questionable.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire