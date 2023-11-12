Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin is inactive

The Cowboys won't have receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin today against the Giants. Turpin is among the team's six inactives.

Turpin has shoulder and rib injuries that had him questionable to play.

Deuce Vaughn, a healthy inactive the past few weeks, will handle punt return responsibilities and Rico Dowdle is expected to serve as the kick returner.

The Cowboys' other inactives are quarterback Trey Lance, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, cornerback Eric Scott Jr., offensive tackle Asim Richards and defensive lineman Villiami Fehoko.

The Giants' inactives are cornerback Adoree' Jackson (concussion/neck), running back Deon Jackson (concussion), safety Gervarrius Owens, offensive lineman Mark Glowinski (personal), offensive lineman Evan Neal (ankle), defensive tackle Jordon Riley and kicker Cade York.