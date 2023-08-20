Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert finally showing skill set many had doubted: ‘I know it’s there’

There may not be a Dallas Cowboy who has helped his own personal brand more during this offseason than Jalen Tolbert.

A surprise third-round selection in 2022, it was hoped then that Tolbert could step into a role as an immediate contributor at wide receiver for a Cowboys receiving corps that was thin, to say the least.

He ended his rookie season with all of two catches on three targets for 12 yards.

The two games that comprise Tolbert’s 2023 preseason have already far surpassed those anemic numbers. His six targets, four receptions, and 66 yards led the team versus Seattle on Saturday. Add those stats to his 2-for-2 night for 29 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville in the exhibition opener, and you can start to see what the Cowboys apparently had a glimpse of when they spent a top-100 pick on the kid out of tiny South Alabama.

“It’s special,” Tolbert told media members Saturday night of his upward-trending play. “Obviously, I know it’s there. I just had to put it all together, regain my confidence this offseason. So I’m just going out there now and being myself, playing fast and physical and confident.”

The confidence is key. Written off by many observers as a bust after just eight game appearances as a rookie, Tolbert spent the offseason doing everything in his power to improve his station with the team: studying the playbook, working out, packing on muscle, spending copious amounts of time playing catch with his quarterback in the DakYard.

The effort has been obvious in camp, with Tolbert making several highlight-reel grabs and proving that he is ready to climb the depth chart in his second season and earn even more looks moving forward.

“The confidence; it just jumps off the field,” head coach Mike McCarthy noted in his postgame remarks Saturday night. “I think that’s a tribute to his hard work. He’s had a heck of an offseason, and he’s cashing in on opportunities. He’s making plays.”

But he’s also clearly behind CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup when it comes to the team’s current WR pecking order. So the 24-year-old Mobile native is making himself valuable in other ways, too.

“I want to do my one-eleventh, whatever I can for the team, whether it’s special teams or offense,” he said after the Cowboys’ 22-14 loss in Seattle. “So just going out there and getting those reps that I’ve never really had before; just continuing to grow on those and build confidence within the special teams aspect of the game.”

Now heading into the last preseason contest before roster cuts, Tolbert appears to have solidified his place on the final 53-man roster and could be considered the frontrunner to land the WR4 job title ahead of a very crowded field.

He’s come a very long way very quickly. But he admits he has no plans to stop climbing the mountain now.

“I feel like I’m back to how I felt when I was in college, coming out,” Tolbert said. “I’m just continuing to grow upon that. Obviously, you can always get better at every aspect of wide receiver, so that’s the goal: continue to grow and not be stuck where I’m at.”

As his trajectory from last year’s draft bust to this year’s roster lock shows, Tolbert doesn’t stay stuck in one place for long.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire