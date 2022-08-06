Cowboys WR depth showing up, but is it a camp mirage?

Wide receiver has been a point of contention for the Dallas Cowboys ever since the 2021 season ended. It was expected the receiver room would look different for the upcoming season, and the expectation was the team would rebuild the position.

The Cowboys traded WR Amari Cooper, as expected, and lost WRs Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner in free agency. The team had hoped to keep Wilson, but he got too expensive. Dallas did manage to keep veteran receiver Noah Brown for another season, and re-signed WR Michael Gallup to long-term deal.

To restock, the Cowboys signed James Washington in free agency and drafted Jalen Tolbert in the third round. In addition, the Cowboys added four undrafted free agent WRs to the fold to try and find a hidden gem. How have things progressed since April?

In the first padded practice of training camp, Washington went down with an injury that will sideline him for 6-10 weeks. With Gallup still out rehabbing his knee injury, the proven receiving options are dwindling and the Cowboys need some WRs to step up. That appears to be happening.

Here is some receiver buzz coming out of the camp since Washington’s injury forced the team to take a long look at other options.

Noah Brown

The veteran WR hasn’t contributed much since joining the Cowboys in 2017 as a seventh-round draft pick. However, Brown is just 26-years old and the light could be coming on now that he’s finally been given the opportunity.

Brown’s frame has lent him to being a bigger part of the running game for most of his career, but now he’s getting a chance to shine as a receiving option. It appears as though he isn’t wasting the added snaps as a pass catcher.

Hey Noah Brown made another play. He’s one of the 3 best WRs out here and maybe #2. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) August 4, 2022

Among the wide outs with a chance to make an impression, Brown has the most experience. He has just 39 receptions for 425 yards in his career, but it’s 39 catches and 425 more yards than any other option.

Brown is taking advantage of his opportunity and showing what he can do.

Dennis Houston

Houston arrived as an undrafted WR out of Western Illinois, where as a senior he caught 90 balls for 1,015 yards and six scores. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Houston has good size for the position and his scouting report shows a player who is a good route runner and has solid hands.

Thus far in camp, Houston is performing admirably and he has the approval from his most important teammate, quarterback Dak Prescott.

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott lights up when talking about WR Dennis Houston the way franchise QBs seldom do with undrafted rookies. “He’s where I expect him to be on each and every play. And he’s coming back and asking about things, communicating about things.” Tough, resilient player. pic.twitter.com/6PxWrQZmca — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 4, 2022

It’s smart to build that rapport with Prescott, the guy who will get him the ball. The communication and trust between a receiver and the quarterback are vital, especially for a new combination. Houston will now have to make sure that attention to details continues to pay off. He’s a name to keep an eye on as camp and preseason rolls on.

Simi Fehoko

The big-bodied receiver out of Stanford didn’t catch a pass in his rookie season, but he’s trying to make the most of his opportunity in his second camp. Fehoko has the advantage of playing a year in the NFL already, which is something that many of the other options dont have the benefit of.

Reports had Fehoko having a solid offseason and that work has continued.

Simi Fehoko showed up again in today’s #Cowboys practice — grabbing an impressive TD on a deep ball with Trevon Diggs in coverage. Fehoko has to be in the conversation at this point. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 4, 2022

The Cowboys struggled in the red zone last season and Fehoko’s size could help in that area. Also, with Gallup out, the offense could use a deep threat, which is something Fehoko that provides, averaging 18.5 yards a catch in college.

T.J. Vasher

There has been some buzz with Vasher this offseason and that momentum has continued into training camp. Vasher’s size is one of his best attributes and the ability to go up and make tough catches is impressive. The second-year WR already has the highlight of camp as he’s pushing to make the roster.

This is why people are excited about TJ Vasher. Goodness what a snag. pic.twitter.com/FcRdlMz1MI — David Helman (@davidhelman_) July 29, 2022

Vasher signed as an undrafted free agent last year and with all the injuries this offseason, he worked his way to earning some first-team snaps. He’ll have to show he can do it against competition in the preseason, but Vasher is off to a good start in training camp for the Cowboys.

