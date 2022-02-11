New Cowboys WR coach to interview for Saints OC job 2 days after hire

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Robert Prince.

It was announced on Monday that the Cowboys were finalizing a deal to bring the 56-year-old wide receivers coach from Houston to Dallas to serve in that same role for the Cowboys in 2022. On Wednesday, the club made it official, formally hiring the longtime assistant who has also spent time on the sidelines in Detroit, Seattle, Jacksonville, and Atlanta.

And on Thursday, the very next day, it was revealed the Prince would be interviewing on Friday with the New Orleans Saints for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

It’s a surreal turn of events for someone who ostensibly hasn’t even figured out yet how their key card works at The Star in Frisco.

Prince’s only OC experience came in the college ranks, at Boise State, coincidentally enough. Prince was the school’s wide receivers coach for Kellen Moore’s senior season, then graduated to offensive coordinator for two more seasons with the Broncos after Moore went pro. The two reunited in Detroit in 2014; Prince was the Lions’ new WR coach during Moore’s final year with the club.

With the Lions, Prince led a position group that included Calvin Johnson, Marvin Jones, Golden Tate, Anquan Boldin, and Kenny Golladay. He’d have quite an assortment of weapons in Dallas, too, with a corps that finished 2021 at just under 5,000 receiving yards.

But several Cowboys receivers currently have questionable futures in Dallas. Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown, and Malik Turner are all set to become free agents, and Amari Cooper is among the most speculated-about names in the league these days.

If they all- or even most of them- return to the Cowboys, Prince would have plenty to work with.

But right now, it’s not even a lock that Prince will keep the job he just accepted on Wednesday.

