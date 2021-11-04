Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb sprains ankle; Dak Prescott should play Sunday

The Cowboys started the season with a formidable three-headed monster at the wide receiver position. But those heads- Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper, and even CeeDee Lamb- are now dealing with their own separate injury concerns a few feet south, just as their quarterback appears to be over his own lower-body ailment.

Gallup has been shelved since just after the opener with an injured calf. Cooper reaggravated a hamstring this past Sunday. And on Wednesday, Lamb sprained an ankle in practice, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

“He’ll be limited today,” McCarthy said of the second-year phenom out of Oklahoma. That was the only update provided to media members, so the extent of the injury is not known.

Lamb was seen working off to the side on Thursday, though, and is reportedly expected to suit up for Sunday’s date with Denver.

Cooper and Gallup also joined Lamb on the resistance cord circuit. McCarthy said of Cooper’s status, “I’d put him in the ‘limited’ [category]. Get him out there to go through the individual [portion], see how that goes.”

Gallup, however, who has missed the Cowboys’ entire six-game winning streak, may still be sidelined for a while. He has already been designated to return; the team has another week and a half to either declare him active or shut him down for the rest of 2021.

“Just want to see him get through a full week, then evaluate it,” McCarthy explained. “But I thought he had a really good week last week. We’ll just see how it goes; we’re kind of up in the air on where he is.”

To that trifecta of dinged-up pass-catchers, add tight end Blake Jarwin, who injured a hip against Minnesota last Sunday night. He is already considered doubtful for the Broncos matchup.

And of course, there’s the man who’s supposed to be throwing passes to all of the aforementioned. After nursing his strained calf back to health, Dak Prescott “will practice today [during] team periods,” McCarthy said. “The plan is for him to practice and play [on Sunday].”

The Broncos enter the weekend with one of the stingiest pass defenses in the league, allowing a total completion percentage of just 58.3%, second only to Buffalo. Their allowed passer rating is 82.7, fourth-lowest overall, and they’ve given up just nine touchdown receptions through eight games.

