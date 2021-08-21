Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on Year 2 expectations: ‘I’m going to just keep that to myself’

The 2021 season is right around the corner for the Dallas Cowboys. Although their 2020 campaign was a disaster, there were a few bright spots like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Despite losing quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 5, and playing with a battered offensive line, Lamb finished with just under 1,000 yards and set the franchise record for receptions by a rookie.

Lamb’s performance in his first year set the bar high for what others expect from him. However, the dynamic playmaker has personal goals for himself as he enters Year 2, but he isn’t revealing what they are.

“I’m going to just keep that to myself,” Lamb said. “Because when you put it out there, they think you’re being cocky or something. So I’m going to keep that to myself. But it’s pretty high, yeah.”

Lamb has looked like a man possessed during training camp. He’s been a human highlight reel as he’s made spectacular catches and produced big plays seemingly every practice.

The former Oklahoma Sooner looks beyond making highlights though. For him, it’s more about making every rep count and continuing to take his game to another plateau.

“It’s just kind of being consistent and making the most of every opportunity I get,” Lamb said earlier this week. “Today was probably one of the worst days of camp for me, as far as catching the ball-wise. But I’m always looking forward to working and being better.”

The Cowboys played in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio two weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although he wasn’t taking game reps, Lamb took the time to soak in what it meant to be at “Football Heaven” as the Hall of Fame is often referred to.

“I was smiling,” Lamb said. “Being there just thinking and kind of fantasizing if you will of what if. All it takes is work. I approach every day like it’s my last because you never know when it is. Until I get one of them (gold jackets), I’m working.”

If Lamb is to get any extensive work before the Cowboys kick off the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers it will be on Saturday against the Houston Texans. He doesn’t need and preseason work to be ready by September 9 but Lamb won’t turn down any opportunity to get on the field.

“I still want every rep,” Lamb said. “My competitiveness and everything and love for the game is still there. I’m young, I feel like any experience is a great experience.”

Lamb has a luxury most receivers don’t and that’s having two other top options playing alongside him. With Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup posing major threats in the passing game, Lamb has a great shot to elevate his game to the next level with more one-on-one opportunities, especially with a healthy Prescott under center.

