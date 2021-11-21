Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb exits Sunday's game with head injury

CeeDee Lamb landed hard after trying to catch a pass that was intercepted by Charvarius Ward. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday without their No. 1 receiver. They had to finish it without their No. 2 receiver as well.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb exited the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime after sustaining a head injury in the final minute of the second quarter. Fox Sports' Erin Andrews soon reported that he had been ruled out for the rest of the game.

The injury appeared to occur during Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward's interception of Dak Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback had been targeting Lamb, whose head could be seen hitting the ground hard as he and Ward landed next to each other.

That development was hardly what the Cowboys needed after entering halftime down 16-3 on the road.

Dallas was already without top receiver Amari Cooper, who was ruled out for both Sunday's game and next week's Thanksgiving game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Depending on how severe Cooper's injury is, the Cowboys could be without both receivers in four days against the Las Vegas Raiders.