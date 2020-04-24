Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb and girlfriend Crymson Rose explain her viral phone-grabbing incident

As a general rule, it’s not the best thing to end up on TMZ the night you get drafted by the NFL.

CeeDee Lamb’s viral moment was pretty tame on the gas-mask bong scale, but still got plenty of notice. Yes, TMZ even had some fun with it.

The new Dallas Cowboys receiver was sitting next to his girlfriend, Crymson Rose, when she grabbed his phone as he was talking to the Cowboys on another phone. Without missing a beat, Lamb snatched the phone right back.

No, Rose said, she wasn’t just snooping.

CeeDee Lamb, Crymson Rose set record straight

Here’s the viral moment everyone was talking about that didn’t include someone at Mike Vrabel’s house looking like he was going to the bathroom.

The way Ceedee lamb snatched that phone back 😂 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8awhF0OGtc — Coronavirus’ publicist (@mixeduppasha) April 24, 2020

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who went to Oklahoma like Lamb and also dated Rose at one point, was one of the many to notice.

Bruh said “nahhhh what you doin” 🤣🤣 https://t.co/4zw2MVjK1A — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 24, 2020

It was funny but not a big deal, the two said.

His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys, I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him🤣 sheesh https://t.co/lXR0XUTLJ0 — Crymson Rose (@Crymson_Rose) April 24, 2020

y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat 👎🏾 https://t.co/ziQaGkAWbT — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) April 24, 2020

Now you have the answer to the biggest question from the first round. It was still funny.

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, CeeDee Lamb talks on a phone during his draft party. (NFL via AP)

