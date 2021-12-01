Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson nursing ankle injury, misses second straight practice

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson had the second 100-yard game of his career against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, but it came at a price. Wilson suffered an ankle injury during the game and he was the only member of the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster to miss practice on Monday. He followed that up with another absence on Tuesday making his availability for Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in doubt.

Wilson stepped into the WR3 role once Michael Gallup suffered a calf injury in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s fifth on the team in targets (44), fifth in receptions (30), fourth in yards (420), fourth in receiving touchdowns (3), and second in yards per catch (14.0) for the Cowboys this season. With Gallup returning to the lineup two weeks ago coupled and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) set to return from missing a week, Wilson and Amari Cooper are the standing question marks for now. If Cooper is activated from the COVID list, Wilson will resume his WR4 duties in which he’s as good as any receiver in the NFL at that spot when he himself is available.

The Cowboys signed Wilson to a one-year contract in April so he is playing for a possible new deal in 2022. His performance so far in 2021 is giving him a strong case to return to Dallas. With six games left, the Cowboys need him to continue to be productive as they look to wrap up the NFC East and a playoff birth in the coming weeks.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.