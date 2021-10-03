Cowboys WR Amari Cooper suffers hamstring injury

The Cowboys have been working without a full compliment of wide receivers since the opening game against Tampa Bay and have managed extremely well. Michael Gallup hasn’t played since suffering a calf strain and his fellow position mate Amari Cooper hasn’t been full strength either. Cooper suffered a cracked rib in that game and has been limited since his impressive opener.

On Sunday, Cooper suffered a second injury that has removed him from the action in the first quarter. Running a route down the left sideline, Cooper came up lame and grabbing his right hamstring. He’s getting it worked on on the sideline. Noah Brown has been inserted into the lineup in his absence.

Amari Cooper on sideline using a handheld massager on his right hamstring. Noah Brown taking Cooper’s reps. @dallascowboys @1053thefan @SportsDayDFW #CowboysNation — KristiCowboySideline (@KristiCowboy) October 3, 2021

