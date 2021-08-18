Cowboys working out Lirim Hajrullahu

The Cowboys have scheduled a workout with free agent kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The team needs a kicker to handle the field goals, extra points and kickoffs Saturday against the Texans.

Veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein remains on the active/physically unable to perform list after offseason back surgery.

Hajrullahu has remained a free agent since the Panthers cut him March 22.

The Panthers carried Hajrullahu on their practice squad for a few weeks last season until Dec. 14 when a work visa issue forced the team to cut him. The team re-signed him to a futures deal after the 2020 season.

Hajrullahu, 30, spent six seasons kicking in the Canadian Football League and was a two-time All-Star before signing with the Rams for training camp last summer. The Rams released him at the end of camp.

Hajrullahu was born in Kosovo before emigrating to Canada as a refugee.

