Cowboys won't lose DC Dan Quinn, who removes himself from head coach consideration

Dan Quinn was a hot name in this head-coaching cycle. The Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator had a good year guiding that unit and had previous head-coaching experience. He came up with just about every vacancy.

As those vacancies are being filled this week, Quinn will be staying put. He informed teams he's removing himself from consideration for any head coaching vacancies, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

That helps clear things up for the remaining vacancies, and it clears things up for the 2022 Cowboys as well.

Dan Quinn had a good season for Cowboys

Six teams with an opening asked for permission to interview Quinn this cycle.

It didn't take Quinn long at all to become a hot name again. He went 43-42 over six seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, winning one NFC championship. The Falcons fired him after an 0-5 start to the 2020 season, but one big season guiding the Cowboys defense put him right back on the radar for teams looking for a new head coach.

The Cowboys won the NFC East and improved from 28th in points allowed in 2020 to seventh this past season. The Cowboys managed well through injuries, and Micah Parsons became the likely NFL defensive rookie of the year after being used in a versatile role. It was a creative, big-play defense.

Nothing is ever guaranteed from year-to-year in the NFL, but Quinn should get more chances to interview next offseason. For now, the Cowboys don't have to worry about replacing their defensive coordinator.