Cowboys won’t travel to London, won’t host Aaron Rodgers for Thanksgiving

The Cowboys will not be traveling to London this season, and they won’t be having Aaron Rodgers over to the house on Thanksgiving.

The NFL announced the first batch of 2023 regular-season games Wednesday, and the Cowboys aren’t mentioned anywhere. Just the same, it answers just a few of the questions and puts to bed a couple of theories about where the team might be and when during the upcoming campaign.

This year’s installment of the league’s International Series offered just one slot for Dallas to play a game on foreign soil. Of the designated “home” teams that had been previously named to host five games in London and Frankfurt, only the Bills appeared on the Cowboys’ list of away opponents. But with the revelation that Buffalo will instead host the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8, the Cowboys can safely put away their passports for another year.

(That game does, however, lend further credence to the belief held by many that the NFL is moving toward eventually having a team be at least partially based in London. The Jaguars, who have played a UK game annually since 2013, will be the “home” team for a Week 4 contest at Wembley Stadium, and then extend their stay to be the visitor against the Bills seven days later across town. It’s the first time a team will play two London games in a single season.)

The Cowboys have not played an international game since 2014. Only the Steelers have gone longer without an appearance in the global series.

The league also unveiled the details for its first-ever “Black Friday” tilt, to be aired on Amazon Prime the day after Thanksgiving. That game will feature the Miami Dolphins versus the New York Jets and means that the Cowboys will not be hosting the Jets the day before. Many had expected the NFL to use the plum holiday timeslot to schedule the highly-anticipated rematch between Dallas and their former Packers nemesis, now playing quarterback for Gang Green.

With the Jets off the table and Detroit hosting their own Thanksgiving game, it narrows down the Cowboys’ remaining possibilities for this year’s Turkey Day contest to the Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, or any of their NFC East division mates.

In other scheduling news, Christmas Day will see a showdown between the Giants and Eagles as one game of a planned tripleheader. The Cowboys could theoretically still play on Dec. 25 in one of the other contests, but their Week 16 opponent won’t be either of these rivals.

A few more games will be announced on Thursday, leading up to the release of the full 2023 schedule Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

More 2023 Season!

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire