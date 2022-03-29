Cowboys say they won’t be signing Bobby Wagner

Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner remains a free agent, now nearly three weeks after the team unceremoniously released their future Hall of Famer. Wagner has gotten interest from several teams around the league, but you can cross one of them off the list.

Speaking at the owners meetings in Palm Beach, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said “it just didn’t work out” when it came to signing Wagner.

The team has a connection with Wagner via former Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who now holds the same position in Dallas. Quinn will have to make do with his second-year do-it-all linebacker Micah Parsons, who just won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Wagner has recently visited with the Rams and the Ravens. According to Peter King, he’s looking for a one-year deal around $11 million. LA may not be willing to meet that price, but Wagner is at least still talking with Baltimore.

