Cowboys won’t go to Mexico City or Munich in 2022, London still possible

If the Cowboys visit a foreign country in the 2022 regular season, it will truly be as the visitors.

The NFL on Monday announced the designated home teams for the five contests making up the 2022 International Games, and the Cowboys are not on the list. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the “home” club for the first-ever NFL game played in Munich, while the Arizona Cardinals will assume hosting duties for the league’s return to Mexico City. New Orleans, Green Bay, and Jacksonville will each act as the home squad for a game in London.

Cowboys players could still need to make sure their passports are updated, though. The “road” teams have not been revealed for these games, and Dallas is set to to travel to see both the Packers and Jaguars later this year. They may just have to rack up a few extra frequent-flier miles to do it for one of those matchups.

The Packers will play their London game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will set up shop at Wembley Stadium.

The Cowboys and Jaguars have squared off at Wembley once before, in 2014. Quarterback Tony Romo, just off a missed game due to a back injury, went 20-of-27 for 246 yards and three touchdowns that day to lead Dallas to a 31-17 victory.

It’s the only time the Cowboys have played in London. The Jaguars lead the league in international appearances.

The “away” teams and dates for the 2022 International Games will be announced at a later date.

