Cowboys, Witten should be upset news of planned retirement got out

When ESPN essentially announced that tight end Jason Witten plans to retire and join ESPN’s Monday Night Football, the reasonable conclusion was that Witten was ready for the world to suddenly know his intentions. Maybe he wasn’t.

With the news coming on the second day of the draft, with six rounds still to go, the Cowboys now have to scramble to determine whether picks will be used to replace Witten — with every other team current situated behind them in every given round fully aware that they may be looking to pick a tight end. While there’s a karmic element to the Cowboys getting late notice about a player’s planned move (given their last-possible-minute decision to dump Dez Bryant), the fact that Witten’s intentions have become public makes it much harder for the Cowboys to effectively replace Witten.

Unless Witten specifically hoped to stick it to the Cowboys by dumping the news in the 18 hours between round one and round two (that’s highly unlikely), Witten should be upset that someone from ESPN leaked to someone from ESPN his intentions at a time when it compromises the Cowboys’ ability to replace him via the draft.

And at the risk of pissing off my friends in Bristol more than I already do, it’s fair to wonder whether ESPN (in its desperation to fill the MNF booth ASAFP) leaked the information in order to force Witten’s hand. If that’s the case, Witten could be even more upset that the dominoes have fallen in a way that has resulted in the Cowboys taking a potential foot to the crotch.