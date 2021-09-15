Cowboys to be without two starting defensive linemen against Chargers

The Cowboys will be without two of their starting defensive linemen when they face the Chargers this Sunday.

Dallas was already expected to be without edge defender Randy Gregory, who is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. But the team suffered another blow after it was confirmed that DeMarcus Lawrence sustained a broken foot and would be out indefinitely.

This adds to the Cowboys’ challenge in matching up against a Chargers offensive line that only allowed five pressures on 52 dropbacks against a Washington defensive front that’s among the league’s best.

Gregory and Lawrence combined for eight of Dallas’ 17 pressures against Tampa Bay last Thursday, which goes to show how important they are.

With Gregory out, Dorance Armstrong will serve as his replacement, while Tarell Basham and Bradlee Anae will be leaned on in place of Lawrence.

Dallas will also be without starting wide receiver Michael Gallup (calf injury) and tackle La’el Collins (suspension).