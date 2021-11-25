Cowboys to be without top receivers CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper vs Raiders

In a stroke of bad luck, the Cowboys suddenly find themselves without both of their top receivers for their Thanksgiving game against the Raiders today.

Second-year former top pick receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion in the Cowboys’ game against the Chiefs last Sunday and came into the short week in the concussion protocol. Multiple reports say Lamb did not pass the final test this morning which means he will not play today.

Already set to miss the game was Amari Cooper, who was unvaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19. Per NFL protocol, that means he is out at least ten days, causing him to miss last Sunday vs the Chiefs and today’s game against his former team.

Lamb and Cooper are the team’s top two receivers. Lamb leads the team with 740 yards and Cooper is tied with Lamb for the team lead in catches (44) and second in yards (583). They were also one and two in receiving touchdowns with six and five touchdowns respectively.

In their absence, Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson figure to get the start. The two stepped up last week with Cooper out and Lamb leaving halfway through.

Gallup in particular is an accomplished receiver who averaged 975 yards over the past two seasons in 27 starts. He had been injured much of this season up until the past three weeks. He has 12 catches over the past three weeks including five catches for 44 yards last week.