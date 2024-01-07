Cowboys without both starting guards, with Zack Martin and Tyler Smith inactive

The Cowboys added All-Pro right guard Zack Martin to the injury report Sunday morning with an illness but expected him to play. He won't.

Martin was among the team's inactives.

That means the Cowboys will play without both starting guards against the Commanders.

Smith, who was questionable with a foot injury, will miss his third game of the season. He missed his first two games with a hamstring strain.

Martin will miss his second after sitting out Week 3 with an ankle injury.

T.J. Bass is expected to start at left guard, with either Brock Hoffman or Chuma Edoga at right guard.

The Cowboys' other inactives are defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko, cornerback Eric Scott, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, safety Sheldrick Redwine and quarterback Trey Lance. Lance will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle) returns after missing three games.

The Commanders' inactives are quarterback Jacoby Brissett, safety Kamren Curl (quad), defensive end Andre Jones Jr., offensive tackle Andrew Wylie (elbow), tight end Cole Turner, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (knee) and defensive end Casey Toohill (shoulder). Brissett will serve as the emergency third quarterback.