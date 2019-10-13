Cowboys get within one score, down 21-16

The Cowboys are within one score with 6:30 remaining.

Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to draw the Cowboys within striking distance, down 21-16. They trailed 21-3 late in the second quarter.

The Cowboys could have the lead, but they passed on a short field goal after reaching the Jets 7-yard line in the first half and Dak Prescott was stopped for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-two, and Brett Maher missed a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter.

The missed field goal came two plays after a questionable offensive pass interference penalty on Cedrick Wilson wiped out a Jason Witten touchdown catch from Prescott.

The Cowboys’ first official touchdown drive came on an 11-play, 84-yard drive that ate up 4:51.