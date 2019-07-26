Cowboys wish Ezekiel Elliott was in camp but call it part of the business

The Cowboys have negotiated with Ezekiel Elliott‘s representation, executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed at the team’s opening press conference Friday. But those negotiations apparently haven’t advanced to the star running back’s liking.

Elliott officially became a holdout when he missed physicals and the conditioning test Friday morning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“He’s late,” owner Jerry Jones said. “We have reported.”

Elliott is subject to fines of $40,000 per day for each day missed in training camp, a fact Jerry Jones noted.

Stephen Jones, though, expressed optimism that the Cowboys will get a deal done with Elliott at some point. He said Elliott’s absence while seeking a long-term deal isn’t frustrating.

“This is a business to them. It is their livelihood,” Stephen Jones said. “It does no good to give daily updates. Certainly, we’ll be working behind the scenes.

“We feel optimistic. These things usually work themselves out.”

Indications are that Stephen Jones is handling talks with Elliott’s representation on his own.

Elliott, 24, has two rushing titles in three seasons. He has led the league in average yards per game for every season of his career.

“We expect all our players to be here,” coach Jason Garrett said. “Zeke has been a good player for us for the last three years. This is the business of the NFL that happens. Our focus is on the guys who are here.”