Cowboys would be wise to mimic this successful Eagles’ tactic

In Philadelphia’s charge through the 2022 season, they developed a trademark short yardage tactic with an abnormally high success rate. A quarterback sneak that more resembles rugby’s rolling maul than football’s typical dive paid enormous dividends for the NFC champions.

It gave the Eagles a decisive advantage on short-yardage plays, extending drives and creating points. It’s a strategy so simple and so obvious Dallas would be foolish to not consider it themselves in the future.

If the Cowboys can take it and make it their own, they could improve their fourth-down aggressiveness and squeeze extra juice from their already impressive offense.

The basics: The play is simple. The offense snaps the ball to the quarterback under center (in this case, Jalen Hurts), the offensive line pushes forward while Hurts ducks low and picks his spot behind blockers. With the ball firmly secured, he presses forward.

Typical sneak, right?

Then things get different. Backfield players, typically running backs and/or tight ends, latch onto Hurts from behind, and push him forward. That’s the rolling maul portion of events. Hurts is in the middle with offensive linemen pushing in front of him and skill players pushing from behind him.

In terms of pure horsepower, it far exceeds anything the opposing defensive line can produce, and by the time additional back-seven players join in the defensive effort, the required yardage has been gained and the play has achieved success.

More than meets the eye

At face value, the Philadelphia rolling maul is about as basic as it gets. Mike Tanier from Football Outsiders sat down with the Eagles and discussed their trademark play(s) learning there may be more to it than a simple push from behind.

“There’s a lot more that goes into it than what you think,” offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland said of the play.

Philadelphia uses different personnel groups in different formations but the concept remains the same: Hurts gets the ball, secures the ball, and everyone pushed forward in one giant mass of humanity.

Sometimes the backfield players latch onto his hips, sometimes his back, sometimes somewhere else entirely. As with all short-yardage situations, getting low is important. But in times when the defense gets lower, the Eagles can just push their mass over the top. Hurts doesn’t even need to have his feet on the ground to make it work. The maul supports itself.

To say this brand of quarterback sneaking worked, is a bit of an understatement. Tanier pointed out Philadelphia broke a regular season record in 2022, converting 29 of 33 sneaks for first down or touchdown.

This unprecedented success rate is something the Cowboys appear to be built for and it’s a strategy that isn’t entirely foreign to the Dallas franchise.

Cowboys are no strangers to the rolling maul

Once upon a time, the Cowboys had their own version of the rolling maul. Credited to Kellen Moore at the time, it was likely more correctly a product of improvisation by players than a planned strategy.

Regardless of its origin, it worked well for Dallas and was a reoccurring theme in 2021.

Kellen Moore has taken a page from the rugby playbook by adopting the Rolling Maul for the Dallas Cowboys. Instead of avoiding tacklers, runners embrace the contact while teammates link, support & push the unfallen ball carrier forward #CowboysNation #DC4L #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/sqQMMDgRav — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) December 29, 2021

While the Cowboys didn’t design sneaks involving the maul, they used it when plays broke down, gaining extra yards simply by out pushing the pile. It’s perhaps the next step in Philadelphia’s attack, provided the competition committee doesn’t step in to put a stop to it all.

Player safety is an obvious issue. Quarterbacks are used as blunt objects pushed to advance the ball. They can get hurt when hit by their own teammates from behind, trampled when the maul rolls forward and bent up when different forces are pushing in different directions.

Where a normal sneak ends when the quarterback loses his feet, the maul will continue to roll regardless of the quarterbacks wishes (since he’s often held up by his own players).

Dak Prescott isn’t the runner Hurts is, so some may worry he won’t be the short-yardage option Hurts is either. But at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, Prescott is as stout and sturdy as there is in the game. While Hurts’ legendary leg strength certainly is a factor here, it’s not as if Prescott is a slouch in this regard.

Prescott should have no problem expanding his quarterback sneak arsenal to match Philadelphia’s, as long as Mike McCarthy and company are willing adopt the newest method.

A major shift in the Cowboys decision making

When it came to fourth-down situations last season, the Cowboys weren’t a very aggressive bunch. Their 19 attempts rank them in the bottom half of the NFL. And their 52.6 percent conversion rate sneaks them just inside the top half of the league, at No. 14 overall.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, embraced their fourth-down opportunities and were exceptionally efficient at it in the process. Their 32 fourth down attempts were fourth-most in the NFL and only Cleveland logged more successful conversions than the Eagles (and it took the Browns 10 additional attempts to do so).

Few teams added more value here than Philadelphia. In their charge to the Super Bowl, they had the highest “optimal call rate” in the NFL and their ability to execute those attempts successfully paid dividends along the way.

It’s logical that success breeds more attempts. Philadelphia probably wouldn’t attempt conversions at such a high rate if they weren’t so darn successful doing it. It stands to reason, the Cowboys would be just as likely to show an uptick in fourth-down attempts if they can improve upon their 52.6 conversion percentage.

The Cowboys could take a page from Philadelphia’s playbook and not just copy their aggressiveness, but the method that helped breed the aggressiveness. The rolling maul is a cheat code for short yardage and it appears Dallas has the personnel to successfully execute it. Will they?

