Cowboys Wire’s Top 100 big board for 2022 NFL draft

With the 2022 NFL draft right at the doorstep, I’ve compiled my Top 100 big board for your review. While this board will have multiple players who were Cowboys Top 30 visits, the big board was compiled as a league-wide list without taking into account scheme fits. This list is based on film study, ability to fit in multiple schemes, talent, age, injury concerns and other factors.

It’s important to note that some prospects will be drafted higher or lower than their individual ranking on the big board due to positional value and runs on a certain position. With that said, let’s jump into CowboysWire’s top 100 big board for 2022.

100-91: Two top 30 visits

100. David Bell WR Purdue 99. Coby Bryant CB Cincinatti 98. Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio St. 97. Jelani Woods TE Virginia 96. Marquis Hayes G Oklahoma 95.Myjai Sanders DE Cincinatti 94. Dominique Robinson DE Miami OH. 93. Cameron Thomas DE SD State 92. Channing Tindall LB Georgia 91. Bryan Cook S Cincinatti

TE Jelani Woods (6-foot-7 269 pouds, 4.61-40 yard dash) and DE Myjai Sanders (6-foot-5 228 pounds, 4.67-40 yard dash) were both Top 30 visits for the Dallas Cowboys.

Woods, a former QB turned TE, hauled in 8 TDs on 44 receptions for the University of Virginia.

Sanders, an edge rusher from Cincinnati, finished 2021 with 5 sacks, 7 QB hits and 54 hurries.

90-81: Three players in the Cowboys Top 30 visits

90. Neil Farrell Jr. DT LSU 89. Jeremy Ruckert TE Ohio St. 88. Luke Goedeke G C.Michigan 87. Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma 86. Sean Rhyan G UCLA 85. Sam Williams DE Ole Miss 84. Cade Otton TE Washington 83. Phidarian Mathis DT Alabama 82. Marcus Jones CB Houston 81. Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota

TEs Jeremy Ruckert (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) and Cade Otton (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) as well as DE Sam Williams (6-foot-4, 261 pounds, 4.46-40 yard dash) were all Top 30 visits for the Cowboys.

Otton, known for his effectiveness as a blocker, generated 28 receptions for 250 yards 1 score in 2021.

Ruckert, who excels in run-blocking, had a career high 309 yards and 3 TDs for Ohio State University in his final season.

Williams, produced 13 sacks, 8 hits and 40 hurries in his final season with Ole Miss.

80-71: Two athletic TEs and a rangey safety

80. Josh Paschal DE Kentucky 79. Luke Fortner C Kentucky 78. Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina 77. Alec Pierce WR Cincinatti 76. Nick Cross S Maryland 75. Abraham Lucas OT Washington St 74. Carson Strong QB Nevada 73. DeAngelo Malone DE W. Kentucky 72. Cole Strange G Chattanooga 71. Greg Dulcich TE UCLA

S Nick Cross ( 6-foot-0, 212 pounds, 4.34-40 yard dash) TEs Isaiah Likely (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) and Greg Dulcich (6-foot-4, 243 pounds, 4.70-40 yard dash) as well as OG Cole Strange (6-foot-5, 307 pounds) are names to watch out for from this group as all play positions of need and share traits that the Cowboys target.

Dulcich and Likely are both tight ends with soft hands and the ability to stretch the defense. While neither is a dominant blocker, Dulcich is an eager blocker but will need to work on his hand placement. Dulcich had 42 receptions, 725 yards and 5 TDs and Likely amassed 59 receptions, 912 yards and 12 TDs.

Cross is one of the most explosive safeties in this class and projects as a deep FS who has the range to make plays on the backend.

Strange is a small school interior linemen who started games at both tackle and guard but has traits that lend many to believe he may be a center in the pros.

70-61: Two Top 30 visits

70. DeMarvin Leal DE Texas A&M 69. Cam Taylor CB Nebraska 68. John Metchie WR Alabama 67. Troy Anderson LB Montana St 66. Jalen Tolbert WR S. Alabama 65. Dylan Parham G/C Memphis 64. Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin 63. Kingsley Enagbare DE S. Carolina 62. Desmond Ridder QB Cincinatti 61. Cam Jurgens C Nebraska

While there are lots of intriguing players in this grouping, we will focus on DE DeMarvin Leal (6-foot-4, 283 pounds, 5.0 40-yard dash) and OC Cam Jurgens (6-foot-3, 303 pounds) as they were both among the Cowboys Top 30 visits.

Jurgens, a 3-year starter for the University of Nebraska at center played over 2000 snaps in his collegiate career. Ran an impressive 4.92 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, ranking in the 96th percentile for his position.

Leal, an edge rusher for Texas A&M, will likely play inside at 3-Tech in the pros. Leal generated 9 sacks and 23 hurries in 2021. While he didn’t run fast at the combine, he moves well for his size and has strong hands.

WR John Metchie, LBs Troy Anderson and Leo Chenal are other names of note in this group who fit areas of need for the Cowboys.

60-51: The top TE, explosive WR and a possible first round pick

60. Christian Watson WR North Dakota St 59. Drake Jackson DE USC 58. Nik Bonitto DE Oklahoma 57. Sam Howell QB N.Carolina 56. Perrion Winfrey DT Oklahoma 55. Roger McCreary CB Auburn 54. Trey McBride TE Colorado St 53. Jamaree Salyer OG Georgia 52. Christian Harris LB Alabama 51. Rachaad White RB Arizona St

There are multiple players of note for the Dallas Cowboys in this group. DT Perrion Winfrey (6-foot-4, 290 pounds, 4.89 40-yard dash), TE Trey McBride (6-foot-4, 246 pounds) and Nik Bonitto (6-foot-3, 248 pounds, 4.54 40-yard dash) headline this group.

Winfrey, the lone Top 30 visit for the Cowboys on this list projects as a 3-Tech in the NFL. He has strong pass-rushing ability, long arms and is a plus-athlete for his position. Had 6 sacks and 17 pressures but will need to improve on his discipline in run defense.

Bonitto, on the smaller size for true edge rushers but has elite athleticism for the position and produced 8 sacks and 33 hurries. He will likely need to continue to add weight and muscle but has a quick first step and can bends well.

McBride, likely the first TE off the board, had 1125 yards and 1 TD in 2021. A do-it-all type of player, he is good enough in the run blocking as well as a highly productive receiving option. Name is buzzing as a possible first round pick. If he falls to 56, the Cowboys may bite. Dallas utilizing 12 personnel over 20% of their snaps and McBride would be an immediate contributor.

Other players of note: UGA OG Jamaree Salyer (played all five positions at UGA, projects to OG in the NFL), QB Sam Howell ( a possible first round pick from UNC) and Christian Watson (Small school WR with elite size and athleticism)

50-41: Cowboys pre-draft visit and athletic LB

50. Chad Muma LB Wyoming 49. Darian Kinnard OG Kentucky 48. Matt Corral QB Ole Miss 47. Tyler Smith OT Tulsa 46. Jalen Pitre S Baylor 45. Kair Elam CB Florida 44. Jaquan Brisker S Penn St. 43. Kenneth Walker RB Michigan St. 42. Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh 41. Logan Hall DE Houston

Players of note in this group are LB Chad Muma (6-foot-3, 239 pounds, 4.63 40-yard dash) and DE Logan Hall (6-foot-6, 283 pounds, 4.88 40-yard dash).

Hall, a local player from Belton, TX, is a plus-athlete with who projects as a swiss army knife who can play multiple spots on the DL had 7 sacks and 16 hurries in 2021. A converted DE, he has the length and athleticism to win at 3-Tech or 5-Tech but may have issues with his weight. Hall was a pre-draft visit of the Cowboys.

Muma, a popular name in the draft community, is a tackling machine who looks like a large safety but plays like a power-5 linebacker. Strong athlete with good extincts. Racked up 115 tackles and 3 interceptions in 2021.

Other players of interest for Dallas could be: OG Darian Kinnard, S Jalen Pitre and CB Kair Elam

40-31: Two Top 30 visits

40. Kyler Gordon CB Washington 39. Travis Jones DT Connecticut 38. Lewis Cine S Georgia 37. Breece Hall RB Iowa St. 36. Quay Walker LB Georgia 35. Arnold Ebiketie DE Penn St. 34. Malik Willis QB Liberty 33. Boye Mafe DE Minnesota 32. Bernhard Raimann OT C. Michigan 31. Jahan Dotson WR Penn St.

This group has multiple players who could find themselves drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Of these, LB Quay Walker ( 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, 4.52 40-yard dash) and OT Bernhard Raimann (6-foot-6,303 pounds, 5.05 40-yard dash) were both among the Cowboys Top 30 visits.

Walker, a weakside LB who started on a historically good UGA defense in 2021. Long and fast with the ability to cover in space and plays the run well. He isn’t a huge hitter but will deliver a pop and rarely misses a tackle. His name has been buzzing as a potential first round pick.

Raimann, born in Austria and came to the USA as a foreign-exchange student, is a converted TE now playing OT. Added over 60 lbs since his position move and allowed just 1 sack in 2021. Has really good hand placement but is one of the oldest prospects in this class, already 25 years old.

Other players of note: QB Malik Willis (possibly a top 10 pick), DEs Arnold Ebiketie and Boye Mafe.

30-21: Possible picks for #24

30. Kenyon Green OG Texas A&M 29. Skyy Moore WR W. Michigan 28. David Ojabo DE Michigan 27. Treylon Burks WR Arkansas 26. Zion Johnson OG Boston College 25. Andrew Booth CB Clemson 24. Devonte Wyatt DT Georgia 23. Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa 22. Drake London WR USC 21. Tyler Linderbaum C Iowa

Out of the entire list, this features four Top 30 visits with three players that have been heavily linked to the Cowboys as potential picks in the first round.

That group is WR Drake London (6-foot-4, 219 pounds), WR Treylon Burks (6-foot-2, 225 pounds, 4.55 40-yard dash ), OG Kenyon Green (6-foot-4, 323 pounds) and Zion Johnson (6-foot-3, 312 pounds).

London, a surprise visit for many Cowboys fans, has great size and played primarily out of the slot for USC. 88 receptions, 1084 yards and 7 TDs. Did not run at his pro-day due to an injury. Speed is a question mark for him.

Burks, a fan favorite from the University of Arkansas, put up highlight reel numbers and explosive plays in the SEC. 66 receptions, 1104 yards and 12 TDs in 2021 + added 112 rushing yards and a TD. Plays faster than he tested. Interestingly, played the majority of his snaps in the slot.

Green, one of the two most mocked players to Dallas, played all five offensive line positions at Texas A&M. Played the majority of his snaps at LG but offers true position flex to play anywhere on the OL needed. Only allowed 1 sack in his last 743 pass protection snaps. Long arms and great size for the position.

Johnson, the odds on favorite for the Cowboys at 24, played LG and LT throughout his career at Boston College. Primarily a LG, he allowed 1 sack in his last 659 pass protection snaps. Graded as one of the top run blocking interior lineman in the draft. Is a bit slow to move on the snap but has strong hands and anchors well.

20-11: Pass rushers, receivers and linebackers

20. Jermaine Johnson DE FSU 19. Chris Olave WR Ohio State 18. Dax Hill S Michigan 17. Devin Lloyd LB Utah 16. George Pickens WR Georgia 15. Nakobe Dean LB Georgia 14. George Karlaftis DE Purdue 13. Jordan Davis DT Georgia 12. Trent McDuffie CB Washington 11. Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame

Names of note: DT Jordan Davis (6-foot-6, 340 pounds, 4.78 40-yard dash), LB Devin Lloyd (6-foot-3, 237 pounds, 4.66 40-yard dash) and WR Chris Olave ( 6-foot-0, 187 pounds, 4.39 40-yard dash) were all on the Cowboys Top 30 visits list.

Davis, a monster of a human with freak athleticism, is a massive difference maker in the run defense. He doesn’t offer much in the way of pass rushing but can bull rush and collapse pockets with his immense strengh. Commands constant double teams but likely will play 45-55% of the snaps.

Olave, excellent production in college at Ohio State. Projects as a high-end #2 in the pros. Sure-handed, makes contested catches and has excellent body control. Slinder but fast. He can make plays with the ball in his hand but is rarely a threat to shed a tackle. Excellent route-runner. 65 receptions, 936 yards and 13 TDs in 2021.

Lloyd, prototypical middle linebacker with the ability to play sideline to sideline and adequate in coverage. Didn’t test well in the 40 but has enough speed to run ball-carriers down and make plays in space. 111 tackles, 7.0 sacks and 4 interceptions in 2021 at Utah.

Other players of note: LB Nakobe Dean, DE George Karlaftis, DE Jermaine Johnson and WR George Pickens

Top 10: Is Cross the Cowboys top OL?

10. Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State 9. Jameson Williams WR Alabama 8. Kayvon Thibodeax DE Oregon 7. Derek Stingley CB LSU 6. Charles Cross OT Miss. State 5. Travon Walker DE Georgia 4. Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinatti 3. Evan Neal OT Alabama 2. Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State 1. Aiden Hutchinson DE Michigan

Out of all of the players on the Cowboys Top 30 visits that caused fans to raise an eyebrow, OT Charles Cross (6-foot-5, 307 pounds) was among the top of that list. With the Cowboys moving on from La’el Collins this offseason, OT became a pressing need that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Cross, two year starter at LT for Mississippi State, great feet and sound in pass protection allowing just 2 sacks in over 700 snaps in the SEC. A good run blocker with high-end potential as a pass blocker at the next level. Long arms and textbook size, Cross moves well. Cross is projected to go in the top 15 of the draft.

Thibodeaux, one of the top DEs of the class out of Oregon was not a Top 30 visit and expected to go in the Top 10 of the draft, could be a name to keep an eye on if he unexpectedly falls. 6-foot-4, 254 pounds and ran a 4.58 40-yard dash. Elite first step, explodes off the snap. Had 9 sacks and 28 hurries in 2021. Name started surfacing as a player that the Cowboys may consider moving up for if he falls recently.

