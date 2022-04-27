Cowboys Wire’s Top 100 big board for 2022 NFL draft
With the 2022 NFL draft right at the doorstep, I’ve compiled my Top 100 big board for your review. While this board will have multiple players who were Cowboys Top 30 visits, the big board was compiled as a league-wide list without taking into account scheme fits. This list is based on film study, ability to fit in multiple schemes, talent, age, injury concerns and other factors.
It’s important to note that some prospects will be drafted higher or lower than their individual ranking on the big board due to positional value and runs on a certain position. With that said, let’s jump into CowboysWire’s top 100 big board for 2022.
100-91: Two top 30 visits
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
100. David Bell
WR
Purdue
99. Coby Bryant
CB
Cincinatti
98. Nicholas Petit-Frere
OT
Ohio St.
97. Jelani Woods
TE
Virginia
96. Marquis Hayes
G
Oklahoma
95.Myjai Sanders
DE
Cincinatti
94. Dominique Robinson
DE
Miami OH.
93. Cameron Thomas
DE
SD State
92. Channing Tindall
LB
Georgia
91. Bryan Cook
S
Cincinatti
TE Jelani Woods (6-foot-7 269 pouds, 4.61-40 yard dash) and DE Myjai Sanders (6-foot-5 228 pounds, 4.67-40 yard dash) were both Top 30 visits for the Dallas Cowboys.
Woods, a former QB turned TE, hauled in 8 TDs on 44 receptions for the University of Virginia.
Sanders, an edge rusher from Cincinnati, finished 2021 with 5 sacks, 7 QB hits and 54 hurries.
90-81: Three players in the Cowboys Top 30 visits
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
90. Neil Farrell Jr.
DT
LSU
89. Jeremy Ruckert
TE
Ohio St.
88. Luke Goedeke
G
C.Michigan
87. Brian Asamoah
LB
Oklahoma
86. Sean Rhyan
G
UCLA
85. Sam Williams
DE
Ole Miss
84. Cade Otton
TE
Washington
83. Phidarian Mathis
DT
Alabama
82. Marcus Jones
CB
Houston
81. Daniel Faalele
OT
Minnesota
TEs Jeremy Ruckert (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) and Cade Otton (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) as well as DE Sam Williams (6-foot-4, 261 pounds, 4.46-40 yard dash) were all Top 30 visits for the Cowboys.
Otton, known for his effectiveness as a blocker, generated 28 receptions for 250 yards 1 score in 2021.
Ruckert, who excels in run-blocking, had a career high 309 yards and 3 TDs for Ohio State University in his final season.
Williams, produced 13 sacks, 8 hits and 40 hurries in his final season with Ole Miss.
80-71: Two athletic TEs and a rangey safety
Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88)
80. Josh Paschal
DE
Kentucky
79. Luke Fortner
C
Kentucky
78. Isaiah Likely
TE
Coastal Carolina
77. Alec Pierce
WR
Cincinatti
76. Nick Cross
S
Maryland
75. Abraham Lucas
OT
Washington St
74. Carson Strong
QB
Nevada
73. DeAngelo Malone
DE
W. Kentucky
72. Cole Strange
G
Chattanooga
71. Greg Dulcich
TE
UCLA
S Nick Cross ( 6-foot-0, 212 pounds, 4.34-40 yard dash) TEs Isaiah Likely (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) and Greg Dulcich (6-foot-4, 243 pounds, 4.70-40 yard dash) as well as OG Cole Strange (6-foot-5, 307 pounds) are names to watch out for from this group as all play positions of need and share traits that the Cowboys target.
Dulcich and Likely are both tight ends with soft hands and the ability to stretch the defense. While neither is a dominant blocker, Dulcich is an eager blocker but will need to work on his hand placement. Dulcich had 42 receptions, 725 yards and 5 TDs and Likely amassed 59 receptions, 912 yards and 12 TDs.
Cross is one of the most explosive safeties in this class and projects as a deep FS who has the range to make plays on the backend.
Strange is a small school interior linemen who started games at both tackle and guard but has traits that lend many to believe he may be a center in the pros.
70-61: Two Top 30 visits
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
70. DeMarvin Leal
DE
Texas A&M
69. Cam Taylor
CB
Nebraska
68. John Metchie
WR
Alabama
67. Troy Anderson
LB
Montana St
66. Jalen Tolbert
WR
S. Alabama
65. Dylan Parham
G/C
Memphis
64. Leo Chenal
LB
Wisconsin
63. Kingsley Enagbare
DE
S. Carolina
62. Desmond Ridder
QB
Cincinatti
61. Cam Jurgens
C
Nebraska
While there are lots of intriguing players in this grouping, we will focus on DE DeMarvin Leal (6-foot-4, 283 pounds, 5.0 40-yard dash) and OC Cam Jurgens (6-foot-3, 303 pounds) as they were both among the Cowboys Top 30 visits.
Jurgens, a 3-year starter for the University of Nebraska at center played over 2000 snaps in his collegiate career. Ran an impressive 4.92 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, ranking in the 96th percentile for his position.
Leal, an edge rusher for Texas A&M, will likely play inside at 3-Tech in the pros. Leal generated 9 sacks and 23 hurries in 2021. While he didn’t run fast at the combine, he moves well for his size and has strong hands.
WR John Metchie, LBs Troy Anderson and Leo Chenal are other names of note in this group who fit areas of need for the Cowboys.
60-51: The top TE, explosive WR and a possible first round pick
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
60. Christian Watson
WR
North Dakota St
59. Drake Jackson
DE
USC
58. Nik Bonitto
DE
Oklahoma
57. Sam Howell
QB
N.Carolina
56. Perrion Winfrey
DT
Oklahoma
55. Roger McCreary
CB
Auburn
54. Trey McBride
TE
Colorado St
53. Jamaree Salyer
OG
Georgia
52. Christian Harris
LB
Alabama
51. Rachaad White
RB
Arizona St
There are multiple players of note for the Dallas Cowboys in this group. DT Perrion Winfrey (6-foot-4, 290 pounds, 4.89 40-yard dash), TE Trey McBride (6-foot-4, 246 pounds) and Nik Bonitto (6-foot-3, 248 pounds, 4.54 40-yard dash) headline this group.
Winfrey, the lone Top 30 visit for the Cowboys on this list projects as a 3-Tech in the NFL. He has strong pass-rushing ability, long arms and is a plus-athlete for his position. Had 6 sacks and 17 pressures but will need to improve on his discipline in run defense.
Bonitto, on the smaller size for true edge rushers but has elite athleticism for the position and produced 8 sacks and 33 hurries. He will likely need to continue to add weight and muscle but has a quick first step and can bends well.
McBride, likely the first TE off the board, had 1125 yards and 1 TD in 2021. A do-it-all type of player, he is good enough in the run blocking as well as a highly productive receiving option. Name is buzzing as a possible first round pick. If he falls to 56, the Cowboys may bite. Dallas utilizing 12 personnel over 20% of their snaps and McBride would be an immediate contributor.
Other players of note: UGA OG Jamaree Salyer (played all five positions at UGA, projects to OG in the NFL), QB Sam Howell ( a possible first round pick from UNC) and Christian Watson (Small school WR with elite size and athleticism)
50-41: Cowboys pre-draft visit and athletic LB
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
50. Chad Muma
LB
Wyoming
49. Darian Kinnard
OG
Kentucky
48. Matt Corral
QB
Ole Miss
47. Tyler Smith
OT
Tulsa
46. Jalen Pitre
S
Baylor
45. Kair Elam
CB
Florida
44. Jaquan Brisker
S
Penn St.
43. Kenneth Walker
RB
Michigan St.
42. Kenny Pickett
QB
Pittsburgh
41. Logan Hall
DE
Houston
Players of note in this group are LB Chad Muma (6-foot-3, 239 pounds, 4.63 40-yard dash) and DE Logan Hall (6-foot-6, 283 pounds, 4.88 40-yard dash).
Hall, a local player from Belton, TX, is a plus-athlete with who projects as a swiss army knife who can play multiple spots on the DL had 7 sacks and 16 hurries in 2021. A converted DE, he has the length and athleticism to win at 3-Tech or 5-Tech but may have issues with his weight. Hall was a pre-draft visit of the Cowboys.
Muma, a popular name in the draft community, is a tackling machine who looks like a large safety but plays like a power-5 linebacker. Strong athlete with good extincts. Racked up 115 tackles and 3 interceptions in 2021.
Other players of interest for Dallas could be: OG Darian Kinnard, S Jalen Pitre and CB Kair Elam
40-31: Two Top 30 visits
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
40. Kyler Gordon
CB
Washington
39. Travis Jones
DT
Connecticut
38. Lewis Cine
S
Georgia
37. Breece Hall
RB
Iowa St.
36. Quay Walker
LB
Georgia
35. Arnold Ebiketie
DE
Penn St.
34. Malik Willis
QB
Liberty
33. Boye Mafe
DE
Minnesota
32. Bernhard Raimann
OT
C. Michigan
31. Jahan Dotson
WR
Penn St.
This group has multiple players who could find themselves drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Of these, LB Quay Walker ( 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, 4.52 40-yard dash) and OT Bernhard Raimann (6-foot-6,303 pounds, 5.05 40-yard dash) were both among the Cowboys Top 30 visits.
Walker, a weakside LB who started on a historically good UGA defense in 2021. Long and fast with the ability to cover in space and plays the run well. He isn’t a huge hitter but will deliver a pop and rarely misses a tackle. His name has been buzzing as a potential first round pick.
Raimann, born in Austria and came to the USA as a foreign-exchange student, is a converted TE now playing OT. Added over 60 lbs since his position move and allowed just 1 sack in 2021. Has really good hand placement but is one of the oldest prospects in this class, already 25 years old.
Other players of note: QB Malik Willis (possibly a top 10 pick), DEs Arnold Ebiketie and Boye Mafe.
30-21: Possible picks for #24
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
30. Kenyon Green
OG
Texas A&M
29. Skyy Moore
WR
W. Michigan
28. David Ojabo
DE
Michigan
27. Treylon Burks
WR
Arkansas
26. Zion Johnson
OG
Boston College
25. Andrew Booth
CB
Clemson
24. Devonte Wyatt
DT
Georgia
23. Trevor Penning
OT
Northern Iowa
22. Drake London
WR
USC
21. Tyler Linderbaum
C
Iowa
Out of the entire list, this features four Top 30 visits with three players that have been heavily linked to the Cowboys as potential picks in the first round.
That group is WR Drake London (6-foot-4, 219 pounds), WR Treylon Burks (6-foot-2, 225 pounds, 4.55 40-yard dash ), OG Kenyon Green (6-foot-4, 323 pounds) and Zion Johnson (6-foot-3, 312 pounds).
London, a surprise visit for many Cowboys fans, has great size and played primarily out of the slot for USC. 88 receptions, 1084 yards and 7 TDs. Did not run at his pro-day due to an injury. Speed is a question mark for him.
Burks, a fan favorite from the University of Arkansas, put up highlight reel numbers and explosive plays in the SEC. 66 receptions, 1104 yards and 12 TDs in 2021 + added 112 rushing yards and a TD. Plays faster than he tested. Interestingly, played the majority of his snaps in the slot.
Green, one of the two most mocked players to Dallas, played all five offensive line positions at Texas A&M. Played the majority of his snaps at LG but offers true position flex to play anywhere on the OL needed. Only allowed 1 sack in his last 743 pass protection snaps. Long arms and great size for the position.
Johnson, the odds on favorite for the Cowboys at 24, played LG and LT throughout his career at Boston College. Primarily a LG, he allowed 1 sack in his last 659 pass protection snaps. Graded as one of the top run blocking interior lineman in the draft. Is a bit slow to move on the snap but has strong hands and anchors well.
20-11: Pass rushers, receivers and linebackers
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2)
20. Jermaine Johnson
DE
FSU
19. Chris Olave
WR
Ohio State
18. Dax Hill
S
Michigan
17. Devin Lloyd
LB
Utah
16. George Pickens
WR
Georgia
15. Nakobe Dean
LB
Georgia
14. George Karlaftis
DE
Purdue
13. Jordan Davis
DT
Georgia
12. Trent McDuffie
CB
Washington
11. Kyle Hamilton
S
Notre Dame
Names of note: DT Jordan Davis (6-foot-6, 340 pounds, 4.78 40-yard dash), LB Devin Lloyd (6-foot-3, 237 pounds, 4.66 40-yard dash) and WR Chris Olave ( 6-foot-0, 187 pounds, 4.39 40-yard dash) were all on the Cowboys Top 30 visits list.
Davis, a monster of a human with freak athleticism, is a massive difference maker in the run defense. He doesn’t offer much in the way of pass rushing but can bull rush and collapse pockets with his immense strengh. Commands constant double teams but likely will play 45-55% of the snaps.
Olave, excellent production in college at Ohio State. Projects as a high-end #2 in the pros. Sure-handed, makes contested catches and has excellent body control. Slinder but fast. He can make plays with the ball in his hand but is rarely a threat to shed a tackle. Excellent route-runner. 65 receptions, 936 yards and 13 TDs in 2021.
Lloyd, prototypical middle linebacker with the ability to play sideline to sideline and adequate in coverage. Didn’t test well in the 40 but has enough speed to run ball-carriers down and make plays in space. 111 tackles, 7.0 sacks and 4 interceptions in 2021 at Utah.
Other players of note: LB Nakobe Dean, DE George Karlaftis, DE Jermaine Johnson and WR George Pickens
Top 10: Is Cross the Cowboys top OL?
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
10. Garrett Wilson
WR
Ohio State
9. Jameson Williams
WR
Alabama
8. Kayvon Thibodeax
DE
Oregon
7. Derek Stingley
CB
LSU
6. Charles Cross
OT
Miss. State
5. Travon Walker
DE
Georgia
4. Ahmad Gardner
CB
Cincinatti
3. Evan Neal
OT
Alabama
2. Ikem Ekwonu
OT
NC State
1. Aiden Hutchinson
DE
Michigan
Out of all of the players on the Cowboys Top 30 visits that caused fans to raise an eyebrow, OT Charles Cross (6-foot-5, 307 pounds) was among the top of that list. With the Cowboys moving on from La’el Collins this offseason, OT became a pressing need that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.
Cross, two year starter at LT for Mississippi State, great feet and sound in pass protection allowing just 2 sacks in over 700 snaps in the SEC. A good run blocker with high-end potential as a pass blocker at the next level. Long arms and textbook size, Cross moves well. Cross is projected to go in the top 15 of the draft.
Thibodeaux, one of the top DEs of the class out of Oregon was not a Top 30 visit and expected to go in the Top 10 of the draft, could be a name to keep an eye on if he unexpectedly falls. 6-foot-4, 254 pounds and ran a 4.58 40-yard dash. Elite first step, explodes off the snap. Had 9 sacks and 28 hurries in 2021. Name started surfacing as a player that the Cowboys may consider moving up for if he falls recently.
1
1