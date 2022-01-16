Cowboys Wire Podcast: Wild-card preview as Dallas takes on 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys (12-5) are all set to begin what they hope will be a month-long journey to their sixth Lombardi trophy. It will be a series of tests which are only unlocked after the previous foe has been vanquished. Their first mission? Taking out the San Francisco 49ers (10-7).
The guys preview the marquee game on the NFL’s slate for wild-card weekend: Cowboys vs. 49ers. Topics include an age-old rivalry renewed, why the analytics love Kyle Shanahan, the formula to make life miserable for Jimmy Garoppolo and betting predictions against the spread and total. Hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) with Cowboys Wire Managing Editor K.D. Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL).
