Cowboys Wire Podcast: Wild-card preview as Dallas takes on 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys (12-5) are all set to begin what they hope will be a month-long journey to their sixth Lombardi trophy. It will be a series of tests which are only unlocked after the previous foe has been vanquished. Their first mission? Taking out the San Francisco 49ers (10-7).

The guys preview the marquee game on the NFL’s slate for wild-card weekend: Cowboys vs. 49ers. Topics include an age-old rivalry renewed, why the analytics love Kyle Shanahan, the formula to make life miserable for Jimmy Garoppolo and betting predictions against the spread and total. Hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) with Cowboys Wire Managing Editor K.D. Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL).

Follow the Cowboys Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Coverage Links

List

Game Day News: McCarthy's job at stake? Vikings in line for Moore, Quinn interviews

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.