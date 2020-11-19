Cowboys Wire Podcast: Tony Romo memories galore, will Zeke sit?

As the Dallas Cowboys escape their bye week, it’s still time to take a breather from what has been a trying season. Why not spend 20 minutes reminiscing to yesteryear, and the fond (and not-so-fond) memories from the Tony Romo era.

Ryan O’Leary and I look back on some of my favorite memories of the club from the past several years, investigate Jerry Jones’ willingness to have the youngsters play and of course, the dismal display of football coming out of the NFC East.