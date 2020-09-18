Cowboys Wire Podcast: Sizing up Week 2 tilt with Atlanta Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t take care of their business on their road trip, but will things be different in their home opener? How different was the opener of the Mike McCarthy era from the last days of the Jason Garrett regime? What can Dallas do about all of the injuries they’ve suffered early in the season? What kind of opponent will the Atlanta Falcons be?

Get answers to all this and more in the latest installment of the Cowboys Wire Podcast. The NFL Wire Network is rolling out new podcast shows this week, so of course Cowboys Nation is going to be front and center!

The pod will be hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG) and I’ll join him each week to break down the latest Cowboys news and preview the upcoming game.

We’ll cover it all, from the betting lines to fantasy football advice, all with a direct gaze into the Cowboys realm.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.