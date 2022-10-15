Cowboys Wire Podcast: Previewing the coordinators’ plan, best CB discussion

Less than 24 hours remain before the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) for supremacy in the NFC East. Every week K.D. Drummond and Ryan O’Leary meet up to discuss the latest on the Cowboys but this one has a special feel. Other than having to correct O’Leary that it’s not Philly Week for Dallas, but rather Dallas Week for Philly, the two go in on several hot topics of the week.

From the 6.5-point underdog status, to ranking the best CBs in the game there’s plenty to discuss in addition to Dak Prescott’s return to practice, including the debate about how much Cooper Rush is contributing to the winning streak. The highlight? The giddiness over Dan Quinn getting his shot to combat the Jalen Hurts Experience. Tune in!

Follow the Cowboys Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire