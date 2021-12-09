Cowboys Wire Podcast: Play-calling rut and what’s on tap vs Washington in Week 14

Worried about this Week 14 game? Here’s why you shouldn’t be. Talking play-calling, wager advice and all things Cowboys.

The guys tackle topics on Kellen Moore’s recent play-calling, Ezekiel Elliott’s health, Micah Parsons’ case for Defensive Rookie of the Year and more! Also, a Dallas-Washington preview with picks against the spread. Hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) with Cowboys Wire Managing Editor KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL).

