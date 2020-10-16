Cowboys Wire Podcast: What now that Dak is done?

The hits just keep on coming for the 2020 Dallas Cowboys season. The club has lost their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and an already difficult season becomes much more tedious. Where do the Cowboys go from here?

From the eerie nature of the injury occurring on the day Alex Smith returned and both Jason Garrett and Tony Romo were in the building to having to listen to Romo commentate while Prescott was hurt, it was a whole lot. What happens with Prescott’s contract negotiations this offseason?

Spinning forward, how difficult will it be to stop Kyler Murray?

Myself and Ryan O’Leary chop it up about all things Cowboys.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.