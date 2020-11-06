Cowboys Wire Podcast: A kinder, gentler Mike McCarthy emerges amid turmoil

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-6, and getting ready to take on the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. With the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town and fresh off a double-digit loss to division rival Philadelphia, one might expect Mike McCarthy to be losing his cool.

But with player leaks and throwing his team under the bus in the immediate past, McCarthy was highly supportive of his squad this past Sunday. Was it for real, or is he trying to mend bridges? K.D. Drummond and Ryan O’Leary discuss this, along with the hideous QB performance of rookie Ben DiNucci and what lies ahead in the Week 9 tilt with Pittsburgh.

List

NFC East Stats for Week 9: Finding a graph wide enough to include DiNucci

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.