Cowboys Wire Podcast: Jerry Jones isn’t happy right now

The misery continues for the 2020 Dallas Cowboys as another week passes and another major injury befalls the organization. This time, QB2 Andy Dalton was the recipient of a vicious hit and has been knocked out. Owner Jerry Jones wasn’t happy with the line of questioning during his weekly radio show, indicating Sunday’s loss to Washington may have finally broke his spirit.

Where does the club go from here? The team moves to Ben DiNucci under center for Week 8 and a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles and there may be no safe quarter within the roster. K.D. Drummond (KDDrummondNFL) and Ryan O’Leary (RyanOLearySMG) go in deep to bring you the latest insight on the horror show.

List

Cowboys News: Irvin's hard truth, Poe released for performance or 'other stuff'?

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.