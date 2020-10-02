Cowboys Wire Podcast: How a dysfunctional offense averages near 30 ppg

The Dallas Cowboys can’t seem to get out of their own way for the most important stretches of their two losses. With the NFL season being so short, time isn’t running out to find their way, but the club does need to find an identity sooner or later.

What are the things, so far, that can be counted on with these 2020 Cowboys? Just how bad is the offensive line amidst all of these injuries? The offense is scoring at a high level, but does anyone think they’re rocking at full speed yet? Mike Nolan’s defense seems to be disguising things… from his own players?

It’s another action-packed episode of the Cowboys Wire Podcast, hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG).and myself. Tune in!

