Cowboys Wire Podcast: Dan Quinn’s restoration phase, Prescott pay primer

The Dallas Cowboys want to wipe last year from their memory banks and for good reason. The Mike Nolan era was an abject disaster and Dan Quinn has been brought in to ressurect a fallen defensive identity. The question is though, has he lost his mojo from his Seattle days?

Ever since the Super Bowl collapse to the Patriots, the Falcons reputation as chokers has been a fulfilled prophecy. Can Quinn shake that now that he’s back in charge of calling the plays? I sit down with host Ryan O’Leary as the Cowboys Wire podcast returns for the 2021 league year to discuss this, as well as go to work on Chris Simms’ evaluation of Dak Prescott’s worth. Tune in, another can’t miss episode.