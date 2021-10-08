Cowboys Wire Podcast: Cowboys’ insane offensive efficiency is rendering foes defenseless

The guys discuss the Cowboys’ win over Carolina and why this offense under Kellen Moore is near impossible for teams to stop. Also, does Dallas need a lesson in putting teams away in the fourth quarter?

They also look ahead to Cowboys-Giants this week with predictions against the spread and total. Note: This week’s episode was recorded before the Cowboys released LB Jaylon Smith. Hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) with Cowboys Wire Managing Editor KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL).