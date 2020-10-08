Cowboys Wire Podcast: Back at it again, trying to find path to victory

The Dallas Cowboys have kept their fans on a roller coaster so far in 2020, and it’s going to continue for the next several weeks. Before news hit that Tyron Smith’s game, much less season was in jeopardy, we sat down and hashed out what happened in the defensive debacle against the Cleveland Browns and what lies ahead against the New York Giants.

Jason Garrett coming back to town? Spread a little too big for your liking? It’s a smorgasbord of insight and information as Ryan O’Leary and I chop it up over this 1-3 Cowboys team. The Cowboys Wire podcast comes out every Thursday, enjoy!