Cowboys Wire Podcast: Anthony Brown a problem ahead of Chargers game

The guys break down last week’s opening night thriller between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, including Dak Prescott’s superhuman return to the field.

Topics include Anthony Brown’s long night, Mike McCarthy’s questionable clock management and a Cowboys-Chargers preview with picks against the spread.

Hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) with Cowboys Wire Managing Editor KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL).

Note: This podcast was recorded prior to the news that DeMarcus Lawrence will be out the next 6-8 weeks with a broken foot that requires surgery.

List

Cowboys News: Zack Martin back at practice, injuries hit DeMarcus Lawrence, Donovan Wilson, Leon Lett

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.