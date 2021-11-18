Cowboys Wire Pod: It’s time to start putting some respect on Mike McCarthy’s tenure

In last week’s episode, K.D. Drummond and Ryan O’Leary discussed the abysmal performance of the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos. Was it a sign of things to come? Had sloppy practice habits crept into an organization full of themselves?

The test was going to be how they responded in the follow up game against Atlanta. That would determine the job that has been done by head coach Mike McCarthy in transforming this club. Well, test passed and with flying colors. The guys discuss the Atlanta game, talk about whether or not to believe in the next opponents’ three-game win streak and what way to go when it comes to betting on the Cowboys-Chiefs in Week 11. Another jam-packed episode is on tap!

