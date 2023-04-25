Cowboys Wire’s final 2023 1st-round mock draft: 5 QBs, 4 WRs, 3 trades

2023 feels like it’s going to be a draft full of surprises. There’s always some differences between mocking and reality, quite a lot actually. But this year’s draft feels like an argument about ice cream flavors. To borrow the analogy from Cowboys radio personality and former scout Bryan Broaddus, there seems to be a wide variety of names which could populate the first round.

This year’s QB class feels like a precursor to a historic one next year, but can GMs and coaches really wait it out? The top tier of talent seems a little thin compared to other years. Does that lead teams to move around a lot of does it afford them sitting and allowing their guy to reach them? In our latest first-round mock, the final one for the 2023 draft season, it’s a little bit of everything.

We know, it’s probably all bad, but it feels good at this juncture.

Five QBs go in the first round with four in the top 10. Despite acknowledging that WR grades are lower than in year’s past, four of them go here. Check out how we see Thursday’s first round unfolding, then come back to laugh at all of the mistakes.

1. Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

2. Houston Texans: Edge Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Paris Johnson, Jr., Ohio State

4. Indianapolis Colts: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

5. Seattle Seahawks: DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

6. TRADE -- Tennessee Titans: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

7. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

8. Atlanta Falcons: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

9. Chicago Bears: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

11. TRADE -- Detroit Lions: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

12. Houston Texans: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

13. Green Bay Packers: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

14. New England Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

15. New York Jets: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

16. Washington Commanders: CB Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

18. Detroit Lions: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

20. Seattle Seahawks: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

21. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Jordan Addison, USC

22. Baltimore Ravens: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia

23. Minnesota Vikings: Safety Brian Branch, Alabama

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

25. New York Giants: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

26. TRADE -- New Orleans Saints: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

27. Buffalo Bills: OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

28. Cincinnati Bengals: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

29. TRADE -- Dallas Cowboys: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

30. Philadelphia Eagles: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

31. TRADE -- Houston Texans: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

