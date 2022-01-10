Cowboys Wire’s 2021 Team Awards: Who is Dallas’ MVP?

The Dallas Cowboys concluded their regular season on Saturday night with a 51-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The victory put their final record at 12-5, a far cry from 2020’s disappointing 6-10 record. The club has secured their first trip to the postseason since 2018 and while they’ve dealt with more than their fair share of injuries, it’s a far cry from what they endured the prior season.

Soon, all eyes will be set on the club’s home game at AT&T Stadium, but for now it’s fair to take a quick second and reflect over the performances from the 17-game regular season, the first of it’s kind in the NFL. Dallas’ roster proved to be one of the better in the league on both sides of the ball. The offense was expected, but the growth of the defense took a lot of people by surprise. The Cowboys spent the first half of the season without their best defender and ended up having two of the top-five candidates for league-wide player of the year.

It stands to reason the competition for intra-squad awards would be hot and heavy. Here’s a look at who the Cowboys Wire staff feels should take home various honors.

2021 Play of the Year: CeeDee Lamb waves goodbye to Patriots

The Cowboys set a franchise record for scoring at 523. They entered Week 17 just seven points shy of the previous record set in 1983, but their 51-point outburst against the Eagles took them way over the top. As such, there were plenty of big plays to choose from, such as Tony Pollard’s 100-yard kickoff return on Thanksgiving over the Raiders, Trevon Diggs’ late-game Pick 6 against the New England Patriots and DeMarcus Lawrence’s insane Pick 6 against Washington in Week 16.

In fact, our 8-person panel came up with seven different responses, but the only play to earn two votes? WR CeeDee Lamb’s OT touchdown against New England.

This Week 6 game had a crazy ending with 27 fourth-quarter points scored. Diggs’ Pick-6 happened with 2:21 remaining on the clock, only for Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne to connect on the next play from scrimmage for a 75-yard score. Dallas answered with a big drive that ended with a 24-yard huge catch by Lamb to setup a tying Greg Zuerlein field goal to send the game to an extra session.

The Patriots won the toss but weren’t able to get past midfield. Dak Prescott completed five of five passes on the ensuing possession, ending in the big-time score that he ended up hurting his calf on.

In an of-course-that’s-what-happened, Lamb ended up getting fined for waving goodbye to Jalen Mills for taunting, but Mills didn’t get fined for shoving Lamb.

Position Coach of the Year: DL coach Aden Durde, DB coach Al Harris

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

This one ended in a tie, and for good reason. The job by Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator has been phenomenal and has put the former Falcons HC on many team’s radars for the coming cycle of openings. But the job of the individual defensive line and defensive backs coaches cannot be understated.

Durde has been the primary teacher of Micah Parsons’ pass rush, has gotten Dorance Armstrong to a five-sack season as a backup, helped Randy Gregory become a habitual hold sufferer and terror off the edge and got an impressive rookie season out of Osa Odighizuwa.

Dallas’ defensive line (including Parsons) had 36 of the team’s 41 sacks, 14 pass deflections, three interceptions and two touchdowns.

James D. Smith via USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile Harris has commanded the troops in charge of the team’s league-leading turnover machine. Trevon Diggs’ ascent is one thing, but career years for Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis and especially Jayron Kearse deserve all of the kudos.

The secondary had 22 interceptions, two returned for touchdowns.

One shouldn’t be surprised if both of these men soon ascend to coordinator roles of their own.

HC/Coordinator of the Year: Dan Quinn

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The transition from Mike Nolan’s failed regime was swift and obvious. Two offseasons ago, players were barking about the difficulty in learning the system, being placed in roles they weren’t accustomed to and generally talking trash about the entire staff. Fast forward to Summer 2021 and it was an entirely different vibe among the players.

Dallas entered Week 18 as the No. 1 defensive DVOA club, a metric that measures performance based on opponent strength and situational performance as opposed to volume stats that carry no nuance. They were 23rd in 2020. The turnovers came in droves, they contributed to the scoring with seven defensive players scoring and they have not one, but two players who are going to finish in the Top 5 of defensive player of the year voting.

Also receiving votes: Mike McCarthy (1)

Best Free Agent Signing: Jayron Kearse

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Back in March the Cowboys brought in three potential free agent safeties: Damontae Kazee, Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse. Kearse arrived with the least amount of fanfare and was seen as a depth guy who situationally could matchup with tight ends in coverage.

He ended up being so much more as he became a full-time member of a secondary for the first time in his career. Kearse ended up leading Dallas in tackles, with 101 and was second in TFLs with 9. He had two interceptions and recovered a fumble, and generally was involved in positive plays far more often than not.

The fact he cost Dallas less than $1 million in salary might make him one of the biggest veteran values across the entire league. He’s definitely earned himself a major raise and hopefully that will be with the Cowboys in 2022.

Also receiving votes: Bryan Anger (1)

Best Defensive Lineman: Randy Gregory

(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Gregory finished the year with six sacks, but those who watched each game know his impact was far superior to this. Gregory was consistently double-teamed and was held, without flags, seemingly all game, every game. It was surreal how many times opposing linemen would have a fistful of a 94 jersey with no yellow laundry to be seen.

Still, his impact was felt far and wide. His tipped pass interception in the first Washington game was an incredible feat of athleticism and skill. As a bonus, he’s starred in the team’s Sounds from the Sideline videos continually which have given fans a chance to see his great personality and move past his suspensions.

Also Receiving Votes: DeMarcus Lawrence (3), Parsons (1)

Best Offensive Lineman: Zack Martin

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Duh.

Just another Pro Bowl and potential All-Pro season for the future Hall of Fame right guard. In his eighth year, he may have had his best season, especially considering he played next to a still learning Tyler Biadasz at center and two different right tackles. Martin’s PFF score of 94.2 is in fact his highest full-season grade of his career.

He allowed just one sack and 19 total pressures in 1,101 snaps for the year.

Second-Half MVP: DeMarcus Lawrence

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Lawrence played in just seven games, but his impact has never been clearer. For the last several seasons his sack totals have been down, allowing box-score scouts to claim he hasn’t been worth his big deal. Intelligent fans have known better, of course, and now that there’s a surrounding cast worthy of his play, he’s turned in eye-popping performances.

Lawrence had one of the best plays of the year with his tip, interception score against Washington, but has also turned in three sacks, forced two fumbles and made an array of impressive plays. The only downside is he missed extensive action for the second time in his career due to a broken foot.

Once he returned in Week 13, the Cowboys’ defense took off with multiple shut-down performances.

Also Receiving Votes: Parsons (2)

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Simi Fehoko

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The caveats are strong in this one. “For Twitter hype.” “Hype man.” “By default.”

Those were the unsolicited side comments by the three committee members who voted for the fourth-round WR from Stanford. The Cowboys’ offense simply didn’t require any of their rookies to help in any meaningful measure.

In fact, two vote getters made their contributions in a blowout win against a Eagles team that didn’t play most of their top guys.

Also Receiving Votes: JaQuan Hardy (1), Matt Farniok (1), Parsons (1)

Offensive Player of the Year: Dak Prescott

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Prescott is one of two candidates for league comeback player of the year. His fractured ankle was gruesome, but the way he’s handled everything since has been beautiful to watch. Prescott paced an offense that led the league in scoring, throwing for 4,449 yards and a franchise record 37 touchdowns. He had a career high touchdown percentage of 6.2 and although rushing the football was primarily ruled out for the season, he was the glue that held the Dallas offense together.

Prescott won the honor in a clean sweep.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Micah Parsons

(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Clean sweep…

Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Also Receiving Votes: Trevon Diggs (1)

Most Valuable Player: Micah Parsons

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

What a pick. Dallas ended up with the No. 10 selection by virtue of not tanking in a lost season. They then traded back after the two corners they had their eyes on were snatched up at No. 8 and No. 9. To still land a generational talent like Parsons is a reward from the football gods for Mike McCarthy and company.

13 sacks, with the best pass-rush win rate of all edge players though he doesn’t qualify because of how infrequently he actually rushed. Parsons’ position says linebacker, but in reality he’s a unique defensive weapon who plays multiple spots. Parsons is the queen on a chess board for Quinn, able to do what almost every other piece can do.

He can rush, he can blitz, he can chase ball carriers, he can cover deep and he can probably play offense if given the chance. Just an incredible season.

Also Receiving Votes: Prescott (1)

