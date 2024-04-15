Cowboys win two at Riley County

Apr. 15—The Abilene Cowboy baseball team improved to 9-1 on the season with a double-header sweep at Riley County Thursday afternoon. Abilene clubbed Riley County 13-2 in the opener and then shut them out 10-0 in game two.

A seven run third inning powered the Cowboys to a win in five innings. Abilene scored three runs in the first, a single run in the second, seven big runs in the third and they added two more in the fourth for the win. Riley County scored twice in the second. Freshman Jake Bartley had a pair of hits including a double to drive in two for Abilene. Zach Miller drove in two runs while Thomas Keener, Drew Hansen, Heath Hoekman and Lane Hoekman also had hits for the Cowboys. Stocton Timbrook, Heath Hoekman and Hansen provided the other RBI.

Bartley took advantage of the Cowboy offense as he earned the win on the hill for Abilene. He allowed two earned runs on six hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out one.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 3 1 7 2 0 — 13-7-2

RLYC 0 2 0 0 0 — 2-6-6

2B: Heath Hoekman, Bartley

HBP: Tyler Holloway, Hansen, Kyson Becker, Lane Hoekman, Heath Hoekman

SF: Timbrook

SB: Keener, Hansen, Miller, L. Hoekman, H. Hoekman 2

WP: Jake Bartley

LP: McAllister

Game Two

Stocton Timbrook collected three hits to lead the Cowboy 12-hit attack in the six -inning 10-0 victory. Timbrook drove in a pair of runs and had Abilene's only extra base hit in the second game with a double. Miller had a pair of RBI while Holloway and Levi Evans also had two hits for Abilene.

Thomas Keener was the Cowboy winning pitcher, shutting out Riley County on two hits over five innings. He did not walk a batter and recorded one strikeout.

Abilene once again had a big inning, scoring seven times in the second inning. They added a single run in the third and two more in the fourth.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 0 7 1 2 0 — 10-12-0

RLYC 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-2-3

2B: Timbrook

HBP: Keener

SF: Becker

SB: Keener, Becker 2, Miller, L. Hoekman, H. Hoekman

WP: Thomas Keener

LP: Webber