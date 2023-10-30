Cowboys win opening round playoff game over Arkansas City Bulldogs 38-12

Oct. 29—Timbrook breaks single season school record in game

The Abilene Cowboys used a dominant first half performance to jump ahead, and defeat the Ark City Bulldogs at home Friday night 38-12. The Cowboys scored the first twenty six points of the game, and led at halftime 26-6. For Abilene it was their first playoff win at home since the 2011 season.

Senior quarterback Stocton Timbrook continued his impressive season by becoming the all-time passing leader at Abilene High School on Friday. He has passed for 2213 yards which breaks Andy Wilson's record of 2174 yards. He has also passed for 29 touchdowns, which breaks Wilson's record of 21.

The Cowboys defense would stop the Ark City opening drive of the game when Brax Fisher made an interception just two plays into the game. Abilene would then capitalize on a nine play, 29 yard drive, on a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Stocton Timbrook to Weston Rock. Timbrook's successful extra point kick would make the score 7-0 at the 9:06 mark of the first quarter.

After once again stopping the Bulldogs offense, and forcing a turnover on downs, the Cowboys used a heavy dose of Zach Miller rushing attempts to move the ball down the field.

Timbrook and Rock would once again hook up, this time for a 17-yard touchdown reception at the 3:29 mark to lead 13-0 after a failed extra point attempt.

The Abilene defense would once again stop the Ark City offense on their final drive attempt of the first quarter. By doing so, the Bulldogs were limited to just 12 offensive plays in the quarter. The Cowboys third offensive drive started at the end of the first quarter, and was finished five plays into the second quarter on a fourth down nine-yard touchdown pass play from Timbrook to Fisher at the 10:22 mark for a 20-0 lead.

Ark City would finally show promise of a successful offensive drive, when the Abilene defense answered with a touchdown of their own off of a turnover. Both Joseph Welsh, and Tyler Holloway met at Bulldogs quarterback Jordey Pierce as he prepared to pass the ball. Welsh knocked the ball free, and defensive end Heath Hoekman would find himself in the right place for a 20-yard scoop and score to lead 26-0 at the 9:35 mark of the second quarter.

Ark City answered with a score before the end of the half on a 45-yard unusual touchdown pass and reception. The play would see a seemingly deflected pass, end up in the hands of an unintended Bulldog receiver who raced into the end zone. That touchdown would end the first half scoring with a 26-6 Cowboys lead.

The second half would see Abilene increase their lead, as on their second drive of the third quarter, Miller would carry the ball five out of the six plays, and score on a five-yard touchdown run for a 32-6 lead at the 6:42 mark.

Ark City would score their final points of the game at the 2:34 mark of the third quarter when they capitalized on a five play 15-yard touchdown pass to make the score 32-12 at the 2:34 mark of the third quarter.

The final Abilene scoring drive of the game came early in the fourth quarter. Miller would then score his second rushing touchdown of the game on a one-yard run at the 10:12 mark for the 38-12 final.

"I am very proud of our players for accomplishing something that has only been done a hand full of times since the 90's," said head coach Brad Nicks." "Winning a playoff game is special and not easily done, but to do it at home in front of our home crowd and community makes it even more special. We are all excited to get another game at Cowboy stadium."

"Offensively I was very happy with how our offensive line played on Friday" coach Nicks said. "They really allowed us to run and throw the ball effectively. I thought Zach did a great job of being patient and running very hard all night and our receivers did an incredible job of blocking down field for each other and the run game. Our receivers were great tonight in the passing game as well. Their route running really opened up some plays for us and Stocton did a great job of managing the game and getting the ball out on time in very difficult weather conditions."

"Defensively I thought our players were great," the coach added. "I thought our defensive line really set the tone and was very active stopping their run game and getting pressure in passing situations. I thought Landon (Taplin) and Zach (Miller) were great tonight at linebacker getting all the calls and picking up the running back out of the backfield. Our safeties and corners had several great plays tonight and really flew around to the football. Joseph Welsh was great again tonight and it was great to see him make a hit on their quarterback which turned into a scoop and score by Heath Hoekman. It is always great when you can score on defense. They played hard and played together, the Cowboy way."

Abilene will now prepare to host their second home playoff game this coming Friday night against Andover Central. Andover Central the #6 seed from the 4A West bracket is from the ACVTL will enter the game with a 6-3 record.

Stats:

Offense- 304 total yards

Passing- Timbrook 15-26, 144 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, Hartman 0-1 , 1 interception.

Rushing: Miller 26- 135 yards, 2 touchdowns, Keener 3- 8 yards, Lane Hoekman 8-12 yards.

Receiving: Fisher 5- 54 yards, 1 touchdown, Rock 6-51 yards, 2 touchdowns, Funston 2- 13 yards, Hargrave 2-26 yards.

Tackles: Welsh 12, Taplin 10, Miller 10, Fisher 7