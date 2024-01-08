Cowboys win NFC East, clinch No. 2 seed with 38-10 shellacking of Commanders

The Cowboys won on the road for the fourth time in nine games, assuring that they won't have to go back on the road until at least the NFC Championship Game.

Dallas clinched the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-10 wipeout of the Commanders.

The Cowboys are 12-5, the third consecutive season they have 12 wins, and they will host the Packers in a wild-card game next weekend. Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl with Green Bay at AT&T Stadium. The Commanders finished 4-13, putting Ron Rivera's future in doubt.

Dallas gained 440 yards.

Dak Prescott went 31-of-36 for 279 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. His four touchdowns give him 36 for the season, which leads the league.

CeeDee Lamb caught 13 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns, with his 135 receptions leading the league.

Tony Pollard rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, giving him his second consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Jalen Tolbert and Brandin Cooks each had a touchdown reception.

The Cowboys had three takeaways, four sacks and blocked a punt.

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons had a sack, giving him a career-high 14 for the season. He had 13 as a rookie and 13.5 last season. Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland had an interception, giving him nine for the season.

The Cowboys left Washington with a couple of concerns.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey, who had made all 35 of his field goal attempts this season, had a 32-yard try blocked and missed a 36-yarder off the left upright. He made a 50-yarder with 1:06 left.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore left at the end of the first half with a right shoulder injury, and nickel corner Jourdan Lewis was nicked up with 1:53 remaining in the third quarter.

Washington gained 180 yards, with Sam Howell going 19-of-27 for 153 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Terry McLaurin caught six passes for 56 yards, putting him over 1,000 yards for the fourth consecutive season.

He is the first player in team history to accomplish that.