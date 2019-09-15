Cowboys win decisively, 31-21, for a 2-0 start with Miami up next

Anybody can do that. . . .

A few days after Washington cornerback Josh Norman used that line in describing Dak Prescott‘s perfect passer rating against the Giants last week, the Cowboys quarterback picked Washington apart.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prescott had a career-long 42-yard run and 69 total rushing yards and completed 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for a passer rating of 123.5. That came after a 4-for-6 start for 19 yards and an interception in the first quarter.

He completed 18 consecutive passes and all 14 in the second half. Brandon Weeden holds the team record with 21 consecutive completions in 2015.

The Cowboys scored on five consecutive possessions — four touchdowns and settled for a field goal after having a Tony Pollard touchdown negated by penalty.

Four different players scored touchdowns for Dallas: Devin Smith, Jason Witten, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott rushed for 111 yards on 23 carries.

Receiver Michael Gallup, who had six catches for 68 yards, left with a knee contusion in the second half and defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford went to the sideline late with a muscle strain in his hip.